VERMEG to showcase their new AGILE deployment at the FutureFit annual regulatory reporting conference

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureFit, VERMEG's regulatory reporting conference and the largest specialising in prudential and finance reporting, will showcase AGILE, the company's cloud-based digital regulatory reporting system on 28th September. The solution now benefits from VERMEG's substantial expertise in digital solutions and brings opportunities to banks and other financial institutions to substantially improve reporting automation. Moving to a cloud-based workflow enables greater sophistication and audited senior management engagement and approval, which was otherwise not so easily achievable.

Register to attend the FutureFit conference: https://www.vermeg.com/event/futurefit-2022-regulatory-conference/?utm_source=press_release

FutureFit, the UK's leading regulatory reporting conference, offers presentations from relevant partners and expert advice and solutions on key regulatory reporting challenges. In addition, the conference informs about UK onshoring from EU, the advantages of digitising compliance and reporting processes in the cloud, key ESG data gathering and reporting challenges, crypto asset risks for reporting firms and the reporting impact, and the reinvention of how regulatory reporting is done - including the UK regulator's Transforming Data Collection joint transformation program. This essential event from VERMEG is a must-do on the regulatory reporting calendar.

VERMEG's Regulatory Reporting Strategy Advisor James Phillips, a 25-year veteran, says: "Just don't miss it! FutureFit is the major event of the year. Into just one day we have created end to end content for firms looking to optimise their regulatory reporting process for the future with a secure, performant, flexible, scalable solution.

Malcolm Arnold, Head of Regulatory Product, VERMEG, says: "VERMEG has outstanding expertise in digital solutions, and this deployment brings AGILE, our cloud-based regulatory reporting solution to the forefront, with an array of powerful functions, and builds substantially on the solution experience. We have created a solution which every firm looking seriously at regulatory reporting should carefully review".

About the conference

VERMEG's annual regulatory reporting conference is back. Attracting senior management, regulatory reporting compliance and IT professionals from banks, building societies and investment firms, the conference will deliver a day of unmissable content, free of charge, focussed on getting reporting firms fit for the rapidly changing regulatory reporting challenge.

When: 28th September 2022

Where: Pan Pacific Hotel, London (near to Liverpool Street Station)

About VERMEG:

VERMEG has expertise across financial services, but is focussed on banking, insurance and capital markets. The company is expert in solutions that assist clients in their digital transformation objectives, seeking always to improve processes and reduce costs. VERMEG has specialised solutions in each sector, and additionally has tools which, combined with the company's expertise, deliver bespoke solutions to digitisation requirements. The company has over 1500 staff, with offices and markets globally, supplying over 500 clients in 40 countries. For banks, VERMEG has a number of applications, including a market-leading regulatory reporting solution.

Link to our market leading products and awards (AGILE: Regulatory Reporting Solutions)

https://www.vermeg.com/banking-challenge-regulatory-reporting/?utm_source=press_release

VERMEG chosen as Best Reporting System Provider in the 2021 Waters Ranking Awards

https://www.vermeg.com/vermeg-chosen-as-best-reporting-system-provider-in-2021-waters/?utm_source=press_release

