Verkada Introduces 4K Hybrid Cloud Camera, Launches Advanced People Analytics Tool

Featuring a discreet design, the CM61 is built to give customers securing corporate offices, financial institutions, retail locations, healthcare institutions, and hospitality chains the clarity and flexibility to add coverage anywhere while delivering an uncompromised 4K video quality experience. This is made possible through Verkada's hybrid cloud architecture, which minimizes the bandwidth usage without sacrificing 4K quality or performance.

"The introduction of the CM61 allows us to continue to expand our portfolio to new use cases and customer segments," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO and co-founder of Verkada. "Our mission is to modernize the world of physical security, and the CM61 is another step forward in that journey of delivering the highest quality video security solution to our customers without sacrificing performance or manageability."

The CM61 features powerful onboard image processing, giving it the ability to intelligently detect people, vehicles, motion, and anomalies in the scene. The CM61 is Verkada's first product collaboration with Ambarella Inc., a U.S.-based leader in chipset technology with a singular focus on edge-based video processing and computer vision.

"Hybrid surveillance cameras will unleash the potential of AI and video analytics," said Chris Day, vice president of marketing and business development for Ambarella. "The CM61 Mini 4K camera showcases Verkada's powerful hybrid cloud security solution on top of our powerful chipset and technology in a discreet, game-changing product design."

Built on those powerful edge-based capabilities, Verkada is also announcing the general availability of People Analytics on their Mini line of cameras, the CM61 and D40. These new tools give users of Verkada's Command Platform the ability to review high-resolution images of all people who have entered the location and provide tools to intelligently search and filter on a range of attributes, including appearance, clothing color, and date and time. In addition, Verkada's powerful person matching technology allows users to quickly find other instances that the person has been in frame, dramatically reducing time spent investigating incidents. Verkada also gives camera operators the ability to manage the use of these features — giving them full control over which cameras are enabled with the edge and cloud processing.

"One of the biggest advantages our customers experience from Verkada is how quickly we allow them to find the footage they need," said Kaliszan. "With People Analytics, we're adding powerful tools so customers can choose how to tap into the capabilities for massive scale video management that are only possible with advanced computer vision."

The CM61 Mini 4K is available starting today. For more information, visit www.verkada.com.

Verkada makes enterprise physical security systems for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Verkada's platform combines plug-and-play security cameras with intelligent, cloud-based software — all in a scalable, user-friendly system. Hundreds of organizations use Verkada to enhance physical security and gain new insights that improve the efficiency of their operations. The company was founded by former CourseRank Founders Filip Kaliszan, Benjamin Bercowitz and James Ren as well as Hans Robertson, the former co-founder of Meraki. Verkada is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

