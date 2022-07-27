Verity Launches New ESG Engagement and Impact Reporting Tool -- VerityESG -- to Help Asset Managers Demonstrate Stewardship and Streamline Investment Workflows

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity, a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics, today announced the release of VerityESG — a purpose-built impact and ESG workflow solution for active investment managers. The new product will help asset managers around the world demonstrate stewardship to their investors while streamlining internal workflows, improving internal research processes, and meeting reporting and disclosure requirements.

The number of ESG-mandated assets are projected to make up half of all professionally managed assets globally by 2024, according to a recent Deloitte report . This rapid adoption of ESG has spurred interest from investors and regulators in understanding the workflow and legitimacy of ESG strategies. Verity's purpose-built ESG and impact solution empowers asset managers to track impact, capture data, instantly access internal and external ESG ratings, and easily report on engagements for clients, prospects, and global regulatory bodies.

"While ESG investing has grown rapidly, there aren't clear expectations for asset managers on how they should be gathering intel, managing data, or tracking ESG engagements. As a result, many institutional investors have had to develop a piecemeal approach—pulling together disparate tools or building them themselves—leaving them without a cohesive way to tell their ESG story," said Andrew Robson, CEO at Verity. "VerityESG brings efficiency and clarity to the ever-evolving world of impact investing by delivering the depth and focus required to simplify ESG tracking and reporting."

As pension funds and asset owners expect managers to be more effective stewards of their capital, regulatory agencies across the globe are turning their attention toward ESG strategies. VerityESG allows firms to differentiate with client reporting and show compliance to regulators by leveraging an out-of-the-box workflow solution or easily configuring the workflow to their unique ESG and impact processes.

"Asset managers are struggling to achieve effective impact and ESG reporting, largely because existing solutions are static and weren't purpose-built for the use case, nor do they integrate naturally into the broader investment process," said Will Keuper, VP of Product at Verity. "By automating impact reporting and leveraging the integrated nature of our technology, VerityESG clients can streamline impact workflows, integrate ESG datasets with portfolios, and more effectively build the story around engagements. VerityESG makes it easier than ever for client-facing teams and compliance to track and report on their full impact and ESG investment journey."

VerityRMS is a modern research management system built for high-achieving teams. With over 360 customers and $5 trillion in assets under management represented, institutional investors use VerityRMS to accelerate productivity, collaboration, and decision-making — without disrupting current workflows. With the addition of VerityESG, the Verity platform will expand to help asset managers address their most pressing pain points in investment research.

To learn more or to request a demo of VerityESG, visit https://verityplatform.com/platform/verityesg/.

ABOUT VERITY

Verity is a leading provider of research management software, data and analytics delivered through a comprehensive platform to provide best-in-class workflow, portfolio monitoring, and idea generation solutions to more than 360 institutional investors globally. The platform is the result of a strategic merger between MackeyRMS and InsiderScore, sponsored by Resurgens Technology Partners. Between Mackey's cloud-based research platform and InsiderScore's data and analytics, the merged company delivers a powerful Platform combining data, analytics, and research management software solutions for investment teams conducting fundamental research for actively managed client portfolios. The company is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York, Princeton, NJ, Seattle, London, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.verityplatform.com .

