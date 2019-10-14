Veritas Technologies Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

Veritas recognized as a Leader by Gartner for the 14th consecutive time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. This marks the 14th consecutive time that Veritas has been recognized as a Leader in the report1.

Gartner's evaluation criteria for vendors includes completeness of vision and ability to execute. As the backup and recovery market has hundreds of vendors, this report "provides analyses of execution and vision of leading backup and recovery vendors and solutions."

"Ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 100 trust Veritas to protect their data, simplify how they manage it, and ensure the continuity of their business through our data protection and availability solutions," said Deepak Mohan, executive vice president, Enterprise Data Protection and Compliance, Veritas. "Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the 14th time in a row. Considering Veritas protects more data across on premise, virtualized and cloud environments than any other data protection company, Veritas believes the world's leading enterprise companies can be confident we will continue to provide them with innovative availability, protection and insights solutions to ride the technology disruptions in both today's and tomorrow's IT environments."

According to the report, "Veritas NetBackup is a matured product that is proven in the most demanding environments, thus it is favored by large organizations with a complex mix of legacy, traditional and modern workloads."

Key innovations that differentiate NetBackup™, include:

Scalable data protection – proven scale in the most demanding environments with several customers deploying multiple petabytes and more than one thousand clients in a single environment. Scalable data protection gives organizations the confidence of recovering large environments in the face of ransomware, data loss or other threats to modern enterprises.

– proven scale in the most demanding environments with several customers deploying multiple petabytes and more than one thousand clients in a single environment. Scalable data protection gives organizations the confidence of recovering large environments in the face of ransomware, data loss or other threats to modern enterprises. Automated, multi-cloud integration – supports a broad range of operating systems, hypervisors and relational databases, providing organizations unified data protection regardless of where they are on their cloud journey.

– supports a broad range of operating systems, hypervisors and relational databases, providing organizations unified data protection regardless of where they are on their cloud journey. Extensive storage options – integrates with a wide range of storage arrays, object storage, public cloud targets and tape device vendors, ensuring seamless integration into heterogenous environments.

According to Gartner, "Leaders have the highest combined measures of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They have the most comprehensive and scalable product portfolios. They have a proven track record of established market presence and financial performance. For vision, they are perceived in the industry as thought leaders, and have well-articulated plans for enhancing recovery capabilities, improving ease of deployment and administration, and increasing their scalability and product breadth. A fundamental sea change is occurring in the backup and recovery market. For vendors to have long-term success, they must plan to address the legacy requirements of traditional backup and recovery, while looking to expand their integration with and exploitation of emerging applications, hypervisors, snapshot and replication technologies, and public cloud capabilities. A cornerstone for Leaders is the ability to articulate how new requirements will be addressed as part of their vision for recovery management. As a group, Leaders can be expected to be considered part of most new-purchase proposals and to have high success rates in winning new business. This does not mean, however, that a large market share alone is a primary indicator of a Leader. Leaders are strategic vendors, well positioned for the future having established success in meeting the needs of upper-midsize and large data centers."

A full complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions report is available here.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions," Santhosh Rao, Chandra Mukhyala, Nik Simpson, 10 October 2019.

1 Previous titles include Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances (2014-2015), Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software (2011-2013), Enterprise Backup and Restore Magic Quadrant (2001, 2003-2005), Enterprise Backup Vendor Magic Quadrant (1999-2000). From 2005-2015, Veritas Technologies was known as Symantec.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over fifty thousand enterprises—including 99% of the Fortune 100—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts

US Contact

Veritas Tech

ologies

Jennifer Henderson

jennifer.henderson@veritas.com

EMEA Contact

Veritas Technologies

Meera Lakhani-Patel

meera.lakhanipatel@veritas.com

APJ Contact

Veritas Technologies

Ban Leng Neo +65 98295801

banleng.neo@veritas.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466009/Veritas_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.veritas.com



SOURCE Veritas Technologies