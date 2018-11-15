Veritas NetBackup certifies its backup and recovery solution for protecting Docker containers

With the Docker certification, NetBackup rounds up its extensive coverage of modern new workloads like Hadoop or MongoDB

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies , the worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and the software-defined storage market, today announced that NetBackup 8.1.2 has received certification for protecting Docker container based workloads. Veritas' customers will be able to protect their containerized data and other legacy or modern workloads like SAP Hana, Hadoop or MongoDB in multi cloud, virtual and physical environments.

Containerization of modern workloads are becoming the norm for organizations all around the world as an efficient way to develop and deploy applications. Gartner expects that "by 2020, more than 50% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, up less than 20% today."1 This rapid deployment is leading to questions about data integrity as an increasing number of new containerized applications are designed to create and modify persistent data. This evolution is emphasizing the need for mature backup and recovery processes that protect containerized data and applications wherever they reside.

"With certification for the Docker Enterprise container platform, Veritas once again proves its capabilities to broadly and quickly cover new modern workloads," says Glen Simon, Product & Solutions Marketing at Veritas. "Customers can protect their critical data across on premise deployments and in private and public cloud environments and they will benefit from Veritas' long term strategy to rapidly support any upcoming new workload in the future."

Flexible Backup and Restore for Containers

In container-based application architectures, some containers are designed to create or modify persistent data. In this case, the protection of the data would be critical but it also allows for other scenarios where data can be safely excluded from backup processes.

As a Docker Certified Container for backup and recovery, Veritas offers three different ways to protect containers with NetBackup, to enable maximum flexibility. Veritas has developed a containerized NetBackup client that can be deployed as a container and utilized to protect persistent application data in this dynamic environment. Certification to the Docker Enterprise platform ensures a smooth deployment for the customer with cooperative support from both Docker and Veritas for production environments.

Veritas customers can also protect their physical environments as well as their modern virtual and multi-cloud deployments with enterprise scale performance as the latest NetBackup 8.1.2 supports Docker and other next-generation workloads like Hadoop, Nutanix, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, HBase and MongoDB.

The backup and restore operations in these heterogeneous complex architectures are being managed through a radically simplified and intuitive user interface that enables authorized employees to easily protect and monitor their own data and applications, wherever they reside.

Customers using NetBackup version 8.1 or later can immediately download and use the certified NetBackup client for Docker Enterprise to protect their containerized application data. It is downloadable from Veritas.com or from the Docker Hub here . To learn more about this new NetBackup capability, customers can also read this white paper.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in the enterprise data protection and software-defined storage market. We help the most important enterprises in the world, including 86 percent of the global Fortune 500, back up and recover their data, keep it secure and available, guard against failure and achieve regulatory compliance. As enterprises modernize their IT infrastructure, Veritas delivers the technology that helps them reduce risks and capitalize on their data. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc .

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, NetBackup and BackupExec are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

