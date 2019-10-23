Veritas Brings Enterprise Class Data Protection to the Edge with Flex 5150

Gartner predicts that by 2022, more than 50 percent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud. 1 But, while data at the edge requires the same enterprise-class protection as in the data center, remote and branch locations have cost and space constraints that are unique to those environments.

"Trends such as 5G and IoT are leading to a more decentralized IT infrastructure. And while the need for data to always be available and protected, no matter where it lives, is not going away, 'how' this gets done needs to adapt in light of these trends," said Phil Brace, executive vice president, storage solutions at Veritas. "The Flex 5150 is an exciting first step in extending the reach of the Enterprise Data Services Platform beyond just the data center and the cloud. This simple, container-based appliance is designed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of protecting data at the edge, without needing dedicated IT staff to do it. This saves time, money, and reduces the risks of any downtime."

With the Veritas Flex 5150, deploying and maintaining enterprise levels of protection at the edge is no longer a challenge. Designed for locations with limited space and IT resources, the Flex 5150 is a fully functional NetBackup solution that integrates completely with NetBackup in the core data center and the cloud, yet is easy to set up and maintain for the edge.

"Untrained IT staff, outdated infrastructures and changing business environments have been longstanding challenges in establishing data protection for remote and branch offices," said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. "The Flex 5150 appliance allows businesses to upgrade their backup infrastructure and troubleshoot these problems by eliminating the need for onsite IT expertise, and provides an adaptable tool for today's dynamic market."

Benefits of the Flex 5150 for enterprise data protection at the edge:

Protects and restores data at the edge, where it is created

Seamlessly integrates with NetBackup in the data center and in the cloud through a modern containerized architecture

Simplifies and centralizes remote management with automated policies to reduce risk and ensure consistent protection

Cost effective, compact and easy to install

Flex 5150 will be generally available before the end of the year. To learn more, please visit https://www.veritas.com/appliances and refer to IDC's "Using Purpose-Built Backup Appliances to Fully Protect Edge Workloads" white paper.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over fifty thousand enterprises—including 99% of the Fortune 100—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and deployment models to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, and NetBackup are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

