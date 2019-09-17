Veritas and Pure Storage Extend Collaboration to Reduce Downtime for Mission Critical Applications and Services

Support for Veritas™ Enterprise Data Services Platform across Pure Storage portfolio provides customers with industry's fastest recovery times, enhanced availability and insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure//Accelerate 2019 – Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage's annual user conference, Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage announced an expansion of its collaborative solutions for customers that include application resiliency, data analytics, and long-term retention. These solutions provide customers with business continuity for mission critical applications, and storage optimization using Veritas' data analytics and long-term retention solutions.

Since announcing their collaboration in October 2018, Veritas and Pure Storage have provided joint customers with industry-leading, cost-effective backup and recovery for both on-premises and cloud environments. Veritas' NetBackup™ integrated snapshot-based protection for Pure Storage's FlashArray has helped customers guard against ransomware and data loss. The integration of the Pure Storage FlashBlade as a storage target to Veritas enables data protection and rapid restore for mission critical workloads. In addition, shared customers can leverage FlashBlade as a Data Hub for streaming analytics and AI cluster projects with Veritas NetBackup providing data protection.

Three new integrations announced today extend the collaboration across the entire Veritas Enterprise Data Services platform, providing Veritas and Pure Storage customers with business continuity for mission critical apps and unprecedented insights into data and infrastructure.

The Pure Storage FlashArray now integrates with Veritas InfoScale™ to deliver mission-critical levels of performance and round-the-clock availability for the most demanding applications.

Pure Storage products now tightly integrate with Veritas APTARE™ IT Analytics, providing customers with data insights to optimize capacity, utilization and performance and streamline compliance with an increasing number of data regulations.

The Veritas Access Appliance provides a resilient and cost-effective solution for the preservation of FlashArray data snapshots for long-term retention.

"Enterprises today need the agility to scale, analyze and protect data critical to their businesses," said Prakash Darji, General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage. "Integrating our services and solutions with Veritas will continue to provide our customers with access to the information they need to run business efficiently."

Since the partnership began, customers have seen optimized RPO and RTO for critical and highly transactional applications through Pure Storage's architecture. Veritas integration with Pure Storage has provided customers with consistent, reliable data recovery with point-in-time copies, and faster backups at peak performance without lengthy snapshot windows and application time-outs.

"Data is paramount to the success of modern businesses, but as IT environments grow in complexity, and more and more data is filtered in, businesses struggle to align infrastructure spend with the right data protection," said Peter McNamara, vice president of global cloud and technology alliances, Veritas. "The combined efforts of Veritas and Pure Storage simplify data protection and access with right-sized protection and the industry's fastest restore performance ensuring data is always available and working for the future of business."

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over fifty thousand enterprises—including 99% of the Fortune 100—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and deployment models to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, APTARE, NetBackup, InfoScale are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

