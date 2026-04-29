VerifyVASP acquires Sygna, consolidating the global Travel Rule network

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyVASP, a leading Travel Rule solution provider, today announced the acquisition of Sygna, a prominent Japan-based provider.

This transaction represents a major step in VerifyVASP's global expansion strategy, further establishing the company as a core compliance infrastructure provider for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) across key international markets.

Consolidating the Travel Rule Ecosystem

The acquisition marks a defining moment in the evolution of the global Travel Rule landscape. By integrating Sygna into its network, VerifyVASP is advancing the consolidation of a fragmented market into a unified, interoperable compliance network aligned with national regulations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards, and global data protection requirements.

At the centre of this strategy is VerifyVASP's Verified Network, a global compliance infrastructure designed to enable secure, real-time, and standardised data exchange between VASPs. With the addition of Sygna, this network achieves unmatched scale, depth, and geographic reach, further strengthening its network effects and regulatory compliance.

Existing members of Sygna will continue to operate without disruption and will be progressively onboarded onto the Verified Network, tailored to local regulatory requirements. This transition will expand connectivity across key markets and significantly enhance interoperability.

At the same time, VerifyVASP's existing members will gain access to an expanded set of regulated counterparties, improving efficiency, reducing friction in cross-border transactions, and enabling more seamless compliance workflows.

The Global Standard for Travel Rule Compliance

With this acquisition, VerifyVASP further strengthens its position as the global standard-setter for Travel Rule compliance infrastructure.

Shih Yun Chia, the CEO of VerifyVASP said, "The Sygna acquisition underscores our commitment to setting the global standard for Travel Rule compliance through an expanded, objectives-based network. It comes at a pivotal moment, as the FATF and other relevant international bodies, regulators, and financial intelligence units worldwide drive more effective enforcement."

Michael Ou, Founder and CEO of Sygna, said, "Sygna was created to help build trusted compliance infrastructure for the virtual asset industry, which is one of the world's most demanding regulatory environments. We are proud of what the team has built in Japan, and we believe that this combination with VerifyVASP will significantly expand the reach and impact of that work. Together, we are in a stronger position to support VASPs with secure, efficient, and global Travel Rule compliance."

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, VerifyVASP remains focused on building a globally connected compliance ecosystem that supports VASPs, financial institutions, and regulators in establishing secure, transparent, and trusted digital asset markets.

About VerifyVASP Pte. Ltd.

VerifyVASP Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Upbit Global Pte. Ltd., is a leading Travel Rule solution provider delivering secure, scalable compliance infrastructure for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) worldwide. VerifyVASP offers an end-to-end compliance suite encompassing counterparty due diligence, interoperable messaging protocols, on-chain risk analytics, and advisory on Travel Rule and data protection requirements. Extending beyond compliance, VerifyVASP provides advanced solutions for global law enforcement agencies, enabling the prevention, detection, and investigation of illicit activities involving digital assets.

About Sygna Inc.

Sygna Inc. is a pioneer in Travel Rule solutions, with first-mover advantage in building compliance infrastructure for the digital asset industry. With strong coverage in Japan, Sygna has established deep connectivity across leading VASPs in one of the world's most regulated markets, making it a strategic gateway to Japan's digital asset ecosystem.

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