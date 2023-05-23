Veriff Launches New AI-Powered Age Estimation Solution

Selfie-based age estimation helps prevent users from accessing age restricted products or services

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced its new Age Estimation solution, built to further streamline the age verification process for customers. Veriff Age Estimation uses facial biometrics to enable users to easily estimate their age with a selfie, rather than having to provide an identity document such as a driver's license, ID card, passport or credit card. This offers an alternative verification option for those who are unable or unwilling to provide these identity materials for verification.

Many organizations are legally required to check the age of their customers or users to prevent underage access to their products or services. However, challenges remain with traditional verification processes that require users to present identity documents if, for example, the user (such as a minor) does not have access to a valid identity document, or privacy, or ethical reasons prevent them from wanting or being able to submit these materials. Asking users for identity documents can also add friction to the verification journey, impacting the customer experience and ultimately, conversation rates.

Veriff's new Age Estimation solution eliminates the need for these documents, leveraging biometric analysis and advanced AI algorithms to quickly and seamlessly estimate a user's age. The technology uses facial attributes to analyze the user's selfie and then estimate the individual's age, which is then returned as an integer to the organization. Key product benefits include:

Improved conversion rate & minimized friction: AI-powered biometric age estimation is quick and easy to use, enabling higher conversions and minimum friction in the verification process.

AI-powered biometric age estimation is quick and easy to use, enabling higher conversions and minimum friction in the verification process. Minimize oversharing data & supports anonymity: Biometrics enable users to confirm their age without having to share their identity information and other data, empowering users to verify their age who would not normally share their identity documents for privacy or ethical reasons.

"Age estimation solutions are still relatively new in the market compared to age verification solutions that are based on the date of birth extracted from a government issued identity document," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff. "It's critical that we offer these estimation services to our customers as an alternative way to verify age, especially for sectors that require age checks such as video gaming, retail, and online dating where the user base often does not have a valid proof of ID and conversion is a key business driver. Veriff's new Age Estimation solution is key to minimizing friction in the age verification process and increasing conversion rates, enabling our customers to grow their businesses quickly and sustainably."

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello.

With more than 500 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital and Y Combinator, we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit veriff.com .

