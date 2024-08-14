Veridix AI, part of Emmes Group, Announces New Protocol Digitization Capabilities

Protocol digitization extracts structured data elements from unstructured text

Automates database study builds, reducing build timelines by up to 30%

Deployed within 40 study builds across Emmes CRO's portfolio of projects

Future capabilities to include automated eCRF construction

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veridix AI, part of Emmes Group, a specialty tech and AI enabled CRO, today announced the launch of their new protocol digitization capabilities. This advanced capability lays the foundation to accelerate the clinical trial study build process by up to 30%.

Built within Veridix AI's unified eClinical platform, Advantage eClinical Cloud, this new approach utilizes natural language processing (NLP) techniques in combination with AI, to digitize clinical trial protocols into structured data elements such as visit schedules, cohorts, and eCRFs. Trained and optimized from prior clinical trial data, the approach enables automated generation of visit schedules and provides a list of predicted eCRFs with 82%+ accuracy.

Clinical trial processes have been plagued by slow, manual, error-prone processes. Reviewing a protocol to determine elements required for study builds is no exception. This new approach presents a concrete application of AI techniques to accelerate clinical trials and improve data quality.

"Protocol digitization has the potential to reshape how protocol information is used throughout the clinical research process and ecosystem. Powered by NLP and AI technologies, we are automating more of the clinical trial process. This is just one example of how we're embedding more technology and AI within the clinical research process," said Rama Kondru, chief executive officer, Veridix AI.

Upcoming releases for Advantage eClinical Cloud will provide an embedded workflow for transforming protocols into structured data elements, and ultimately automated creation of eCRFs and associated edit checks based on AI predictions.

"This unique capability allows us to accelerate the study build process and allows our data managers to focus on value added work rather than manual, tedious processes," said Sastry Chilukuri, chief executive officer, Emmes Group. "We're already deploying this capability across more than 40 new study builds in both our government and commercial portfolio," added Chilukuri. "This highlights our commitment to improving clinical trials by applying next generation technology and AI capabilities."

