Verbit and Deepdub Partner to Automate Multilingual Dubbing at Scale, Powered by Deepdub's eTTS™ Technology

The joint solution combines Deepdub's Emotive Text-to-Speech technology and Verbit's AI-powered platform, automating dubbing from captioned media and bringing accessibility and localization into a single supply chain

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , the foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive localization technologies, announced today it has partnered with Verbit , a global provider of AI verbal intelligence.

Together, the companies have developed a solution for Verbit's media and enterprise customers, turning captioned content into expressive, broadcast-ready dubbed audio directly from Verbit's platform. This new offering streamlines the traditional time-intensive dubbing process by days, enabling customers to localize content more efficiently without compromising on quality or emotional fidelity.

The solution combines Verbit's industry leading Captivate™ captioning technology with Deepdub's proprietary, Hollywood-vetted Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology, which leverages AI and deep learning models to retain the full emotional depth of the original actor's voice, capturing nuances like pitch, tone, pace, and intended emotion.

"At Verbit, we're always looking for new ways to help our customers scale their content without compromising on quality or accessibility," said Verbit General Manager Doug Karlovits. "This partnership with Deepdub bridges the gap between captioning and localization and demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class global language solutions, giving our customers easy access to high-quality AI dubbing with the Verbit platform."

The solution delivers fully automated dubbing triggered directly from captioned media, with cloud-native deployment via API for maximum scalability and flexibility. Customers gain access to thousands of licensed, broadcast-ready voices, along with the unique ability to replicate an actor's or content creator's actual voice, eliminating the need for additional casting. Advanced capabilities for voice tuning, accent control, and emotional expression further streamline the localization process, reducing time and effort while preserving the intent, authenticity, and brand style of the original performance in any language.

By eliminating manual handoffs and vendor fragmentation, the technology significantly reduces localization costs and time-to-market, enabling scalable, high-quality dubbing within a single streamlined workflow in the final stages of the media supply chain.

"Localization has long been the bottleneck in global content distribution," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. "By embedding our eTTS™ technology into Verbit's workflow, we're connecting accessibility and localization under one roof, enabling global media companies to deliver expressive, multilingual content with unmatched speed and scale, with our proprietary voice model ensuring industry-leading emotional fidelity and authenticity."

The partnership comes in response to rising demand for high-quality, scalable dubbing in global media workflows. As content creators look to reach multilingual audiences faster and more affordably, Verbit and Deepdub are introducing a powerful new approach. The companies will share more about the collaboration and their joint product vision at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, where executives from both companies will join a panel discussion on automating the final mile of the media supply chain. The panel will be on Friday, Sept. 12 from 11-11:30 AM at the IBC AI Tech Zone, Future Tech Stage in Hall 14.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Verbit

Verbit is the world's leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency, and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai or see us at Stand 6.C29b (Hall 6) at this year's IBC show.

