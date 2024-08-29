VerAI Discoveries Appoints Mining Finance and Development Veteran Gordon Bogden as Chairman of the Board

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VerAI Discoveries (VerAI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Bogden as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Gordon Bogden has a diverse background as an accomplished corporate director, strategic advisor, investment banker, senior mining executive and geoscientist. He is recognized for his strategic vision, board leadership, and entrepreneurial skills. Mr. Bogden currently serves as the Advisory Board Chair of Origin Merchant Partners and chairman of Black Loon Group, a private mining investment firm. He advises mining boards and management teams on financing and developing projects worldwide and has served on VerAI's advisory board for the past several years.

Mr. Bogden has held influential positions, as the past Chairman of the Board of the Canada Mining Innovation Council (CMIC). As an investment banker, he was the Vice Chairman of Mining & Metals for Standard Chartered Bank, Vice Chairman and Head of Global Metals and Mining at National Bank Financial Inc., and senior investment banker with Newcrest Capital Inc., NM Rothschild & Sons Canada Limited and CIBC World Markets. He has previously served as a director for public mining, exploration, and royalty companies, including IAMGold Corporation, NexGen Energy Ltd, and Royal Gold. Mr. Bogden has been leveraging his business and boardroom experience in resource development strategies, along with his technical background as a geoscientist, to create innovative solutions that benefit all stakeholders.

"I am excited to join VerAI and its impressive group of partners and investors such as T. Rowe Price, Orion Resource Partners, Chrysalix, Blumberg Capital, and other key industry players," says Mr. Bogden. "Most of the easy to discover mineral deposits and mines have already been found. However, finding new, concealed deposits is very hard with the existing exploration methods," he states. "To find and develop the staggering amount of new mineral deposits that are crucial for our global economic, energy, and social development, we must open new search spaces, such as the challenging covered terrain, and deploy smarter, faster, cheaper, and more sustainable methods to discover and delineate these resources."

"With a deep understanding of this challenge, VerAI has developed a groundbreaking strategic discovery approach using artificial intelligence that significantly increases the likelihood of discovering new mineral deposits. Working with strong industry exploration and development partners, VerAI's combination of cutting-edge technology with a capital-light and highly scalable business approach systematically de-risks the economics of critical minerals discovery and revolutionizes mineral exploration," concludes Mr. Bogden.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Gordon as our Chairman," says Yair Frastai, CEO and Co-Founder of VerAI Discoveries. "Gordon's deep industry expertise and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we scale our global operations, partnering with forward-thinking explorers and mine developers to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders."

About VerAI Discoveries, Inc.

VerAI is an AI-powered mineral discovery business revolutionizing the way concealed deposits are discovered. VerAI's mission is to discover the critical minerals essential to the green-energy transition by working with industry partners to target mineral deposits in underexplored covered terrain. By deploying its novel proprietary AI/ML Discovery Platform, VerAI is dramatically increasing the probability of discovering substantial deposits of different commodities in various geological jurisdictions, shortening targeting time, reducing exploration costs, and minimizing the exploration environmental footprint. For more information, visit https://ver-ai.com/.

