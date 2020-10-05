Veoneer Sensors and ADAS ECU in the Mercedes GLE, winner of Euro NCAP 2020 AD Grading

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), is proud supplier to the Mercedes GLE, test winner among nine competitors in the Euro NCAP 2020 AD Grading.

In parallel with its safety testing, Euro NCAP has introduced a structured scoring and grading system focused on Assisted Driving solutions, divided into two main areas; Assistance Competence based on the balance between driver engagement and vehicle assistance, and Safety Backup.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE received top marks for its partially automated assistance system (SAE Level 2) with a "very good" rating. Veoneer is proud supplier of forward looking stereo cameras, ADAS ECU and corner radars (front and rear) to the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV model's Driving Assistance Package and the Driving Assistance Package Plus, which earned the top score of 174 points/200 possible points (87% of the total score) against nine competitors.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE specifically received the highest score in the "Driver Engagement" evaluation, which measures the intuitive and harmonious transition between system support and unsupported driving.

"The way the Euro NCAP's AD scoring has been structured is truly a strong support to our Collaborative Driving concept, where the driver plays an active role even when the car is handling parts of the driving. Veoneer is a proud supplier and integrator of safety systems in the Mercedes GLE and these marks are a true proof-point of our technology," says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer.

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally.

