Veoneer radar and stereovision in Mercedes EQS hands-off self-driving tech

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), is proud supplier of critical building blocks in the Mercedes EQS, the electric sedan equipped to offer hands-off self-driving tech.

Mercedes EQS Drive Pilot system is an example of collaborative driving; the car can take control under certain conditions, but the driver needs to be ready to retake the wheel when needed.

The Drive pilot system contains Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision camera system, comprised by fully integrated hardware and perception software to master the challenges of highly automated driving. The system also contains Veoneer's advanced 77GHz radars using super-pulse modulation techniques for enhanced perception, operating at a distance up to 150-meters with high range resolution and supreme angular accuracy.

Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision camera system uses Convolutional Neural Network technology for free space and small obstacle detection to maneuver safely. The stereo vision camera processes and classifies 3D objects (vehicles, motorbikes, pedestrians, lanes, landmarks, signals, posts, etc.) under a variety of weather conditions. Veoneer's 77GHz radar, generation 1.2, have 50% more range in the rear corners to detect motorcycles and over 100% more range in the front corners, compared to its predecessor.

"Veoneer is proud to deliver key active safety technology to the groundbreaking Mercedes EQS. To be a part of the most advanced vehicles in the world is a key part of our development as we continue to build Veoneer's position as a world leader in active safety, ADAS and autonomous driving technologies." says Matthias Bieler, Executive Vice President, Business Units Europe.

Veoneer, Inc. is a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. We design, develop, and manufacture state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems for occupant protection, advanced driving assistance systems, and collaborative and automated driving to OEMs globally. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $1.37 billion. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent, publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and on the Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB).

