Veoneer partners with Arbe to Expand the Boundaries of High-Performance Perception-Level Automotive Radars

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer and the 4D imaging radar solutions company Arbe Robotics Ltd (Nasdaq: ARBE) have announced plans to co-develop radars for automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.

After 5 years extensive research among technology start-ups, Veoneer has chosen to partner with Arbe for their 2K high resolution industry-leading surround radar, able to enhance the perception system and sensor fusion.

Veoneer will develop, market, and integrate two surround 4D imaging radars extending on Arbe's reference designs: one long-range, high resolution, 360° sensing solution with 48x48 RF channels (Tx/Rx) and one with 24x12 RF channels. Veoneer's patented waveguide technology will enhance Arbe's performance metrics further by improving antenna efficiency and reducing performance variability in the manufacturing process.

The 4D ultra high-resolution imaging radar operates also in difficult weather and lighting conditions and it differentiates true threats from false alarms to ensure a safe road ahead for drivers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users. The radar sensor is modular in design, reliable and affordable, providing both redundancy and the data diversity that is critical for both automotive-grade safety and rolling out autonomous functionality.

The new surround radar is expected to be in pre-production by mid-2023.

"Veoneer is committed to offering safe, robust, high-quality sensor solutions to vehicle manufacturers globally. During the past 5 years, we have performed extensive research among 4D radar companies globally. By partnering with Arbe Robotics, Veoneer will be able to offer and integrate scalable automotive-grade 4D radar-sensors in future cars, at competitive prices," says Jacob Svanberg, CEO of Veoneer.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Jönsson, EVP Communications & IR,

thomas.jonsson@veoneer.com, tel +46 (0)8 527 762 27

Veoneer HoldCo, LLC. is an automotive technology company, a world leader in active safety and restraint control systems, focused on delivering innovative, best-in-class products and solutions to our customers. Our purpose is to create trust in mobility. Veoneer is a Tier-1 hardware supplier and system integrator with products being part of more than 125 scheduled vehicle launches for 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 6,100 employees in 11 countries. The Company is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-partners-with-arbe-to-expand-the-boundaries-of-high-performance-perception-level-automotive-,c3644452

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Veoneer