VEOCEL(TM) lays the foundation for a sustainable future in the nonwovens industry

LENZING, Austria, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VEOCEL™ brand and its co-branding partners have shown relentless determination in the face of adversity in 2020, to continue innovating and researching sustainable materials that will see the industry emerge stronger post-pandemic. During this challenging year, the VEOCEL™ brand has achieved numerous key milestones, paving the way for a sustainable future in the nonwovens industry as consumers affirm their desire for sustainable products and more brands utilize eco-conscious materials.

A marquee achievement for the VEOCEL™ brand in 2020 was the announcement of the industry's finest

LENZING™ branded lyocell skin fibers for VEOCEL™ Beauty. The new fibers feature Lenzing's patented Translucency technology, enhancing product performance whilst remaining environmentally sound, and introduce a leading supply chain transparency platform to ensure consumers can identify VEOCEL™ branded fibers in final products.

Just one year on from the introduction of VEOCEL™'s certification criteria, designed to help consumers better identify personal care and beauty products made from 100% cellulosic and biodegradable fibers, more brands, such as DeepFresh, are choosing to feature the VEOCEL™ brand logo on products, highlighting a positive and growing demand for eco-conscious products.

The nonwovens industry is now awaiting the soon-to-be announced EU Single Use Plastics Regulation, designed to alleviate environmental pollution caused by wet wipes and sanitary towels, among other common single-use plastics items. The VEOCEL™ brand team has been working closely with partners to ensure the industry is prepared for compliance and is proud to offer 100% certified USDA biobased products – a vital step in the journey toward sustainability.

The VEOCEL™ brand is also honored to be recognized for its work driving a more eco-friendly future with two major awards in 2020. The brand won the "Global Citizen Community Campaign" award at the China Advertising Magazine Awards for increasing eco-awareness among Chinese consumers and the pioneering Lenzing Web Technology won the Austrian "State Prize for Innovation" – the highest recognition for innovative achievements in Austria.

Moving toward 2021, the VEOCEL™ brand is committed to continue close collaborations with partners to spread awareness around the importance of sustainability around the world.

Some of the latest VEOCEL™ brand stories:

VEOCEL™ launches Insights Series to elevate the conversation around sustainability

The all-new VEOCEL™ Insights Series will feature written interviews with Lenzing executives on topics ranging from sustainable materials and innovation to the future of the nonwovens industry. The first article in the series can be viewed online now, with more to come in the following weeks.

VEOCEL™ shares insights on the global sustainability movement with webinar series

In Q4 2020, the VEOCEL™ brand hosted two industry webinars to keep partners informed on the latest industry trends and offer a glimpse of the latest consumer attitudes driving purchase choices. VEOCEL™ brand's online webinars provided brands and business partners with a perfect opportunity to keep the conversation around sustainability flowing in 2020.

Looking Ahead: Survival of the most transparent in a new era of sustainability

As the European Commission's Single-Use Plastics (SUP) Directive will soon roll out, Jürgen Eizinger, Vice President of Global Business Management, Nonwovens, Lenzing sat down to explore why complete visibility will become a key factor for success in the new era of sustainability.

