Venturi Cardiology and Caristo Diagnostics Introduce AI-Enabled Heart Disease Diagnosis and Prevention Technology in North West England

CaRi-Heart technology applies advanced AI algorithms to routine coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) scans to visualise and quantify coronary inflammation, the otherwise invisible disease mechanism responsible for many fatal heart attacks. Venturi Cardiology are initially offering an Incentivised Test package for patients requesting CaRi-Heart analysis as part of their CCTA (Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography) scan. Further details can be found on their website: www.venturicardiology.com/cari-heart-analysis.

"At Venturi, our approach to cardiac care is preventative and personalised for each patient. We are excited to offer the CaRi-Heart AI technology, which reveals an individual's risk of heart attack over the next 8-10 years. This groundbreaking technology can revolutionise early detection and prevention of coronary artery disease," said Dr Scott Murray, Consultant Cardiologist and Medical Director at Venturi Cardiology.

"Coronary artery disease is the world's No. 1 killer, but its impact could be dramatically reduced if physicians were able to spot coronary inflammation before a patient suffers from a fatal or non-fatal cardiac event. We are delighted to partner with Venturi Cardiology and DHC Group to bring this life-saving technology to their patients. This partnership will allow increased patient access to the innovative CaRi-Heart technology and can transform the management and treatment of coronary artery disease," said Frank Cheng, CEO, Caristo Diagnostics.

As confirmed in a recent peer-reviewed study in The Lancet, CaRi-Heart's unique biomarker, the FAI-Score™, detects invisible coronary inflammation and assesses an individual's risk of a fatal cardiac event. This is potentially lifesaving for patients who, despite a negative CCTA result, remain at high risk for cardiovascular events. Addressing this residual risk is a significant unmet need in cardiac care.

The landmark Lancet study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and other UK clinical institutions analysed results from 40,000 patients' CCTAs, finding that:

About 80% of patients did not have obstructive coronary artery disease at the time of imaging, but twice as many fatal and non-fatal cardiac events occurred in that group

Coronary inflammation, as measured by Caristo's CaRi-Heart FAI-Score , predicted fatal and non-fatal cardiac events (including heart attack and new heart failure), independently from traditional risk factors, routine clinical CCTA interpretation, calcium scoring and plaque quantification, at least 10 years in advance

The CaRi-Heart Risk Score outperformed other scores in routine clinical use for prediction of cardiac mortality, and when presented to clinicians, resulted in changes of management in 45% of the patients.

CaRi-Heart technology is currently in clinical use across the UK, European Union, and Australia.

About Venturi Cardiology

Venturi Cardiology provides independent cardiology clinics, offering rapid access to clinical consultations and advanced diagnostic investigations. Using the latest technology, they provide patients in the North West and those further afield, with easy access to the very best cardiovascular care.

Venturi's clinical practice is led by a group of dedicated cardiologists that offer exceptional credentials and more than 30 years of combined expertise in preventative cardiology, cardiac imaging and invasive cardiology. They combine independent Cardiology practice with ongoing work for the NHS, to provide an integrated new 'hybrid' approach. By merging preventative and clinical Cardiology with a transparent, accessible system, it helps patients feel completely at ease at every stage of their care. Venturi Cardiology is part of the DHC Group of companies.

About DHC Group

DHC Group is a portfolio of healthcare companies based in the United Kingdom. Our companies are all connected by a common purpose – to supply specialist outpatient pathways and diagnostic imaging services. With over 20 years of experience and a national footprint, DHC Group delivers market-leading services tailored to clients' needs across the public and private healthcare sectors. Our areas of expertise include Radiology (mobile / relocatable, CDCs and static sites), Cardiology and Dental imaging.

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in cardiac and vascular disease diagnostics and risk prediction. Founded in 2018 as a spin-out company from the University of Oxford, the world's #1 research university, Caristo has developed a portfolio of imaging-based and AI-assisted platforms that can be applied to aid the prediction and diagnosis of heart attack, stroke, and diabetes. Caristo has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best digital health companies, and highlighted by Nature as one of the most exciting science-based companies to have emerged from academic labs. Find Caristo online on its website , LinkedIn and X .

