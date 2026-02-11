VentureMed Group Appoints Bruce Fiedler as Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., a leading medical device company specializing in vessel preparation and access management technologies for the treatment of arteriovenous fistulas and grafts (AVF, AVG) and peripheral vascular disease, today announced the appointment of Bruce Fiedler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Fiedler brings deep financial leadership experience and a proven track record of driving performance in complex, high-growth healthcare, and technology organizations.

As CFO, Fiedler will lead all financial operations for VentureMed Group, including strategic planning, financial reporting, capital allocation, and investor relations. He will support the company's continued growth as it advances transformative interventional vascular solutions for clinicians and patients worldwide.

"We are pleased to welcome Bruce to the VentureMed Group leadership team," said Denis Harrington, President and CEO of VentureMed Group. "His financial expertise and experience scaling operations within the medical technology industry will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth. Bruce's strategic leadership further strengthens our financial foundation and positions us for long-term value creation."

Fiedler joins VentureMed Group after a long tenure at Boston Scientific, where he most recently served as Vice President, Finance & Global Controller for the Neuromodulation Division, overseeing financial planning and control for a major global business unit.

Earlier in his career, Fiedler held several senior finance leadership roles, earning a reputation for operational excellence, financial discipline, and cross-functional collaboration.

"I'm excited to join the organization at this pivotal time," said Fiedler. "The company's mission to address unmet clinical needs through innovative vascular solutions is compelling, and I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and meaningful impact for patients and physicians."

About Venture Med Group

About VentureMed Group & FLEX Vessel Prep™ System VentureMed Group, Inc. is a pioneering privately held medical device company based in Minnesota dedicated to advancing endovascular solutions for arteriovenous (AV) access and peripheral vascular disease interventions. The company's flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System, is an FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved device, that is designed to optimize vessel preparation using its proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology. Unlike traditional balloon-based approaches that apply static pressure, KEMIC leverages controlled motion and dynamic vessel apposition to create long, precise 2 micro-incisions.

For more information, visit www.VentureMedgroup.com.

Media contact: Tom Michals

tmichals@venturemedgroup.com

+1(763) 951-0280

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658751/VentureMed_Group_Logo.jpg