Ventilators Market worth $1.9 billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ventilators Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Type, Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined), Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care, ACC, Emergency Medical Services), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Ventilators Market"

212 - Tables

61 - Figures

267 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11018337

A ventilator, breathing machine, or respirator is a machine that assists with breathing. It is mainly used in hospitals to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, acute lung injury, and hypoxemia. Over the years, the Ventilators Market has evolved significantly due to technological advancements, such as developing advanced portable ventilators and improvements in the sensor technologies used in ventilators. The increasing number of preterm births, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising number of ICU beds, and rising number of COVID-19 patients are expected to drive growth in the market during the forecast period. The emergence of home healthcare has opened new avenues for the ventilator market. Convenience and comfort in the home care environment, coupled with cost advantages, are the other major factors driving growth in the home healthcare market for ventilators.

By mobility, the intensive care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ventilators Market

The intensive care segment accounted for the largest share of the global ventilator market in 2020. The large share of the intensive care ventilators segment can be attributed to the rising number of intensive care beds equipped with ventilators. Increasing ICU admissions due to COVID-19 and re-admissions in developed countries, coupled with appropriate reimbursements, are also responsible for the large share of the ICU ventilators segment.

On the basis of type, adult/pediatric ventilators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ventilators Market

Based on type, the ventilator market is segmented into adult/pediatric ventilators segment and neonatal/infant ventilators. The adult/pediatric ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of the adult/pediatric ventilators segment can be attributed to the large adult population suffering from COVID-19, the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as COPD & asthma, the growing number of smokers, and the rising geriatric population.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11018337

On the basis of interface, invasive ventilation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ventilators Market

Based on interface, the invasive ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the Ventilators Market in 2020. Growth in the invasive ventilation market can be attributed to the increasing severity in COVID-19 patients and the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, neurological diseases, and sleeping disorders.

On the basis of mode, the combined-mode ventilation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ventilators Market

Based on mode, the combined-mode ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages over conventional pressure-mode ventilation and volume-mode ventilation. The ability of combined-mode ventilation to provide both modes of ventilation makes it a desirable product in the market.

On the basis of end user, hospitals & clinics segment holds the highest market share in the Ventilators Market

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is likely to dominate the ventilator market during the forecast period is attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase high-priced instruments and the availability of trained professionals to operate ventilators. Market growth is also driven by the rapidly increasing incidence of coronavirus disease. The COVID-19 outbreak has not only created pressure on healthcare resources but has also increased the number of hospital admissions.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=11018337

North America to dominate the Ventilators Market during the forecast period

The ventilator market in North America dominated the market in the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, growing number of smokers, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing COVID-19 patient volumes, highly developed healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure, and major market players in the US are the key factors driving the market in North America.

Prominent players in the Ventilators Market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Air Liquide (France), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Smiths Group plc (UK) and Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (Therapeutic (Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph), Diagnostic, Consumables), End User (Hospital, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/respiratory-care-368.html

Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type, Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) - Global Forecasts to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market-719.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ventilators.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ventilators-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets