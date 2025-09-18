Ventilators Market Poised to Surpass USD 7.42 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the ventilators market is valued at USD 5.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 7.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is set for notable expansion over the coming years, fueled by the rapid adoption of non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in chronic-care settings and the rising demand for portable ventilators from EMS fleets.

The market outlook highlights the central role of ventilators in intensive care units, emergency settings, and home healthcare, with both developed and emerging economies driving adoption.

Mechanical Ventilators Leading the Way

Mechanical ventilators, which form the core of advanced respiratory support, continue to represent the largest share within the ventilators market. The mechanical ventilators market size is estimated at USD 5.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 6.79 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.95% over the forecast period. Their demand is increasing as healthcare systems adapt to higher incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Technological innovations such as portable designs, improved patient-ventilator synchronization, and AI-enabled monitoring are reshaping clinical efficiency and broadening accessibility.

Major Factors and Trends Fueling Ventilators Growth

The ventilators market is being shaped by several growth drivers:

Rising Respiratory Disease Burden : Increasing cases of COPD and lung-related conditions globally are placing ventilators at the center of critical care.

: Increasing cases of COPD and lung-related conditions globally are placing ventilators at the center of critical care. Shift Toward Homecare : Portable and non-invasive ventilators are gaining ground as patients and providers seek cost-effective, at-home solutions.

: Portable and non-invasive ventilators are gaining ground as patients and providers seek cost-effective, at-home solutions. Technological Advancements : Integration of digital health technologies, smart monitoring, and telemedicine-ready devices are enhancing ventilator usability and effectiveness.

: Integration of digital health technologies, smart monitoring, and telemedicine-ready devices are enhancing ventilator usability and effectiveness. Expanding Critical Care Capacity: Investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, are creating new opportunities for ventilator manufacturers.

Segmentation Landscape

The ventilators market is broadly segmented by product type, mobility, patient age group, mode, interface, and geography. Among these, portable ventilators are seeing rapid adoption due to their use in both hospital and homecare settings.

By Product Type: Invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators, with the latter gaining wider adoption due to reduced complications and greater patient comfort.

Invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators, with the latter gaining wider adoption due to reduced complications and greater patient comfort. By Mode: Various modes including volume-controlled, pressure-controlled, and hybrid systems to support different patient conditions.

Various modes including volume-controlled, pressure-controlled, and hybrid systems to support different patient conditions. By Interface: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and others

Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and others By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and others

Geographic Dynamics of the Ventilators Market

North America continues to dominate the ventilators market, supported by advanced healthcare systems, strong R&D, and high adoption rates of next-generation ventilators. Europe follows closely with a focus on elderly care and strong regulatory frameworks supporting medical technology adoption.

The market segmentation by region includes:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Competitive Environment

The ventilators market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Leading players include Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hamilton Medical AG. These companies are actively investing in advanced technologies such as portable and home-care ventilators, AI-based monitoring, and compact designs to cater to the rising demand from hospitals, home healthcare, and emergency settings.

