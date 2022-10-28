Ventilators Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1492.79 Million by 2027, Globally, at 7.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing geriatric population base requiring long term ventilation is expected to drive the demand for healthcare facilities offering long-term treatment for chronic respiratory conditions.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Ventilators Market" By Product (Intensive Care Ventilators, Portable Ventilators), By Interface (Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation), By End-User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Ventilators Market size was valued at USD 856.83 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1492.79 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Ventilators Market Overview

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is the primary factor driving the global ventilators market. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are the most prevalent respiratory disorders across the globe. The rising prevalence of these diseases increases hospital admission rates and readmission of the affected patients, thus boosting the demand globally. Moreover, the rise in the geriatric population, who are prone to respiratory disorders, and the increase in government expenditures on the healthcare industry is upsurging need worldwide. Furthermore, advantages such as increased mean airway pressure, protection against barotrauma, and increased duration of alveolar recruitment have positively anticipated in propelling the growth of the global ventilators market.

There are certain challenges and restraints faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as reimbursement concerns are limiting the market growth. Many patients rely on reimbursements to receive treatment. Also, the dearth of skilled medical workers and the reluctance among physicians for the adoption of new technologies is estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period. Further, the lack of awareness and a large population of undiagnosed & undertreated patients, and the harmful effects of certain devices on neonates are the potential restraints hampering the overall growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the advancements in medical science technologies, growing demand for home care therapeutic devices, and untapped potential in emerging markets offer favorable growth opportunities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Philips, Resmed, Getinge, Dräger, Fisher & Paykel, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, and Smiths Group.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ventilators Market On the basis of Product, Interface, End-User, and Geography.

Ventilators Market, By Product

Intensive Care Ventilators



Portable Ventilators

Ventilators Market, By Interface

Invasive Ventilation



Non-Invasive Ventilation

Ventilators Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Home Healthcare



Others

Ventilators Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

