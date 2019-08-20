Ventana Research Ranks Yellowfin an Overall Value Index Leader in Collaborative Analytics and BI

Yellowfin scored top 3 in the Value Index for Collaborative Analytics and Business Intelligence by Ventana Research

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has been named an Overall Value Index Leader by Ventana Research having scored in the top three vendors in the Value Index for Collaborative Analytics and Business Intelligence.

Ventana Research stated, "Yellowfin is redefining what Collaborative BI means in the BI industry." They continued, "Data-driven insights are only valuable when shared". Yellowfin's positioning as an Overall Value Index Leader demonstrates the analytics suite's ability to facilitate that sharing of insights with ease.

"Our research shows that nearly four in ten organizations are using collaboration to support analytics processes and nearly nine in ten plan to use these capabilities eventually," said David Menninger, SVP & Research Director, Ventana Research. "The Value Index provides the industry's most comprehensive assessment of vendors that provide collaborative analytics and business intelligence technologies. Congratulations to Yellowfin for being an Overall Value Index Leader in the Collaborative Analytics and Business Intelligence Value Index, and for enabling collaboration among analytic professionals around the world."

Ventana Research analysed 15 vendors across seven evaluation categories and scored the BI and analytics platforms accordingly. Yellowfin scored in the top three for the Capability category designed to assess how well the product supports communication and interaction among individuals involved in analytics business intelligence processes.

"Yellowfin has led the innovation of social media-style collaboration capabilities that removes the need to copy and paste information into other communication platforms," said Ivan Seow, Head of Product Marketing at Yellowfin. "The ability to share insights is critical to the analytics users and being named an Overall Value Index Leader by Ventana Research demonstrates Yellowfin's ability to facilitate collaborative business decision making."

The research firm stated in the report, "Traditional BI platforms leave you disconnected from where people make decisions - in the field, via email, and in meetings. Yellowfin is different; enabling faster and smarter collective decision-making."

The full research report with Ventana Research's assessment of Yellowfin's collaboration capabilities can be downloaded here .

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is continually recognized as an innovator and is No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana OnDemand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. We deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk.

To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com

