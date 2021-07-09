Venous Stents Market to exceed US$ 2 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Venous Stents market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Venous Stents market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Venous Stents market. The Venous Stents market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Venous Stents market at the global and regional levels. Venous Stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ 2 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Vascular disorders are more prevalent in developed countries as compared to the economically weaker countries mostly because of the lifestyle differences in the two communities. The rise of venous diseases such as post-thrombotic syndrome, chronic deep vein thrombosis, May-Thurner syndrome, Hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae, nutcracker syndrome etc. play a huge role in the growth of venous stents market. According to the center for disease control and prevention, 60,000-100,000 individuals in the US die from deep vein thrombosis every year. Venous stents can help cure these diseases. The prevalence of vascular diseases is constantly rising boosting the market growth. Major constraints in the market include the lack of awareness and high cost associated with stenting.

COVID-19 Impact

Before the pandemic vascular disease treatments could be elective, urgent, and emergent in nature. Elective Procedures performed routinely also included venous stenting. Urgent and emergent cases combined with nonelective arterial disease comprise of approximately 30%-50% of vascular surgery practices. The timelines and efficacy of care was disrupted due to the pandemic. Physicians were under the dilemma of calling patients to hospital due to the potential Covid-19 exposure. Even the outpatient vascular services and office-based laboratories were severely affected mostly for elective venous treatments. In a global survey consudted by ng et al., vascular surgeons reported an 86.9% downscale or suspension of services due to the pandemic.

Venous Stents market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Technology, the market is primarily segmented into

Illiac Vein Stent Technology

Wallstent Technology

The Wallstent segment was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Legs

Chest

Abdomen

Others

The Legs segment was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.

By Disease, the market is primarily segmented into

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis

Post Thrombotic Syndrome

Others

The Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis segment was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is likely to reach US$ XX million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021-2027.

Venous Stents Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (the U.S, Canada , and Rest of North America )

(the U.S, , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , France , Spain , Italy , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Venous Stents market with almost XX% revenue share in 2020.

The major players targeting the market includes

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG

Cook Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cordis

Jotec GmBH

Abbott Laboratories

Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmBH

MOCHER GmbH

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Venous Stents market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Venous Stents market?

Which factors are influencing the Venous Stents market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Venous Stents market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Venous Stents market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Venous Stents market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

