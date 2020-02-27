Vena Solutions Fills Top C-Level Positions as It Readies for Next Phase of Growth

Strategic, executive-level hires fuel Canada's next breakout tech company and its ongoing commitment to workplace diversity.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Vena Solutions , a provider of cloud-based financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software for corporate finance and one of Canada's fastest-growing tech companies, has made significant strategic additions to its executive leadership team with new hires at the CMO and COO positions. The hires have strengthened Vena's leadership position in support of its next stage of growth while furthering its commitment to building diversity and inclusion at all levels in the organization.

Allison Munro has been appointed to lead the Vena marketing team as Chief Marketing Officer, tasked with driving brand, demand, customer experience and expanding Vena's marketing efforts to support company goals worldwide. With her unique balance of strategic, brand and performance marketing experience, she will help to power Vena's next stage of growth. Munro has a proven history of developing, mentoring and leading diverse, high-performing marketing teams through rapid scaling. An ardent advocate for women in the workplace, she became an executive sponsor of Vena's Network for Women (#N4W), an employee resource group that works to amplify the voices of women+ in tech, immediately upon joining Vena. Munro brings over 15 years of leadership experience to the CMO role at Vena with recent positions at Oracle Marketing Cloud, NexJ Systems and Piano Software.

On the operations side, Vena welcomed Tina Goulbourne as Chief Operating Officer. Goulbourne has extensive experience collaborating across functions in the financial services and information technology industries, and has held senior leadership roles in customer service, strategy and communications, product management and operations at companies including Apple and Hewlett-Packard. Goulbourne has been a leadership participant in diversity-focused employee resource groups at each of the organizations in which she has served. At Vena, she is actively involved in promoting greater diversity in the workplace through her mentorship and sponsorship efforts. Goulbourne is charged with leading Vena's new strategy and operations function, keeping the company focused on its mission and core values as it scales for success in 2020 and beyond.

"Allison and Tina are proven leaders in tech here in Canada, with the right blend of strategic vision and operational rigor," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley. "We have a focused executive team and are fortunate to be able to leverage our many dimensions of diversity to solve for our customers. We're truly appreciative of the trust our customers place in us, and I know that Allison and Tina will each play a critical role in fulfilling our vision of taking Vena to the next level as a global leader in FP&A software and finance process management. We're really excited to welcome them to our team."

Vena isn't just adding talent at the highest echelons. Ambitious growth calls for new people throughout the organization and that's led to a physical expansion of the company's footprint in Toronto.

Vena recently opened dedicated offices for its sales team in Toronto's Liberty Village, located in the city's West End. Like Vena's headquarters, the new space features all the state-of-the-art conveniences and amenities to attract Canada's most promising tech talent.

"Planning for the new offices has been in the works for some time," added Madeley. "We wanted to create a work environment that's conducive to collaboration, efficiency and fun, and this space checks all the boxes. It's emblematic of the growth we've had, but also the vision we're poised to achieve as we continue our steep growth trajectory."

Vena Solutions connects business to finance and finance to strategy to help companies drive success with more effective planning. Customers choose Vena for its renowned ease of use, powerful reporting and analytics and connected platform of applications covering the full spectrum of FP&A and more—from account reconciliation and budgeting to scenario modeling, analytics and consolidation. More than 800 of the world's smartest companies rely on Vena to measure and learn from their past performance and to plan confidently for a successful future. For more information, visit: www.venasolutions.com .

