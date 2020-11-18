Vena Launches New Plantogrow.com to Help Finance and Operations Professionals Accelerate Their Next Phase of Growth

CPE-accredited digital learning and event platform supports business leaders with free access to best practices, professional development, peer insights and tutorials live and on demand

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the complete planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced the next evolution of Plan To Grow , a free CPE-accredited digital learning and event destination built to support Vena's customers and community.

Plan To Grow builds on Vena Nation week, a unique virtual learning and conference experience launched earlier this year to help finance professionals navigate a rapidly changing business environment. The new Plan To Grow continues to support the office of finance, operations professionals and business leaders as they plan for today and tomorrow, offering free access to the complete planning skills and strategies needed to power and accelerate growth. Reimagined with a mobile-friendly user experience focused on personalization and discovery, Plan To Grow empowers business leaders and industry professionals to learn, connect and grow their own way no matter how, when and where they're working.

"This year has forced many of us to throw our best-laid plans out the window. As business leaders, we've had to react, adapt and pivot—all without a playbook," said Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena. "Our mission is to support finance and operations professionals each step of the way as they plan through change—personally, professionally and as a business. Plan to Grow is a testament to Vena's ongoing commitment to our customers and community."

Subscribers to Plan To Grow will be able to:

Connect live and interact with a diverse range of experts, influencers and thought leaders through intimate conversations, workshops and events.

Watch video live and on demand to stay informed on the latest trends and developments in finance, operations and beyond.

Pursue ongoing professional development with CPE-accredited talks and tutorials.

Access a library with more than 35 hours of CPE-accredited talks.

"Vena has created a unique destination for finance and operations professionals at a point where time is at a premium and opportunities for connection are limited," said Allison Munro, Chief Marketing Officer at Vena. "That's why we're so excited about the evolution of Plan To Grow. It's a place for Vena's customers and community to stay connected and access content where, when and how they want to as they plan their growth journeys."

Coming up this month on Plan To Grow:

New Talks - Watch Consolidating International Data With Active Exhaust and 7 Principles of The Agile CFO with Vena CFO Darrell Cox .

- Watch and with Vena CFO . Live and Interactive - Join a panel discussion on How Diversity Creates High-Performing Teams .

- Join a panel discussion on . CPE Certifications - Earn your Agile Reporting and Analysis Certificate.

- Earn your Agile Reporting and Analysis Certificate. CPE Content Series - Subscribe to Transformational Leadership, learn how to drive growth with The Vena Excelerators and so much more.

To sign up for Plan To Grow or to learn more about the CPE-accredited digital learning and event platform, visit plantogrow.com.

About Vena

Vena connects people, existing systems and data to power finance-led business planning and real-time reporting. Our Excel interface combines unmatched integrated planning capabilities with the world's leading spreadsheet platform so cross-functional teams can work together under a shared vision. Vena gives you ease of use, flexibility, performance and scalability on a connected platform. Integrate data in real time and perform finance-led planning processes, such as budget orchestration, agile forecasting, scenario modeling, reporting and analytics, financial consolidation and more with ease. Over 800 of the world's smartest companies map out their growth journeys with Vena. For more information, visit: venasolutions.com .

Contacts

Noor Manji | Vena

nmanji@venacorp.com

Kelly Anderson | SHIFT Communications

Kanderson@shiftcomm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337162/Vena_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.venasolutions.com



SOURCE Vena