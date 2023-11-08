Vena Earns Three 'Best Of' Awards From TrustRadius

Vena

08 Nov, 2023, 16:15 GMT

CPM leader receives recognition for "Best Of" in Feature Set, Relationship and Value for Price

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that it has earned 2023 TrustRadius Best Of Awards in three categories: Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price. This recognition follows the company's TrustRadius integrations with leading applications, including Intuit QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, NetSuite, Salesforce and more. 

"These TrustRadius Awards showcase vendors delivering top-notch customer satisfaction and the features they need to drive their business," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "At Vena, we aim to empower organizations in finance and beyond with market-leading planning technologies. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing our customers with innovations that give them a competitive edge." 

For more information on Vena Complete Planning or to request a demo, please visit www.venasolutions.com

About Vena 

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com

About TrustRadius 
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Media Contact 
Jonathan Paul  
Senior Director, Content & Communications, Vena   
jpaul@venacorp.com 

