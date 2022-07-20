Vena Achieves Banner Growth Amid Skyrocketing Demand for FP&A and CPM Software Solutions

Supported by over 120 partners, Vena's cloud-based corporate performance management (CPM) platform helps 1,300+ customers achieve business agility in an uncertain economy

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced it has achieved banner year-to-date growth, reaching new milestones in its ecosystem of strategic partners and engagements with global customers. These milestones were driven by the company's dedicated employee base, which has grown to more than 650 Venanites, all committed to the company's mission to transform the way organizations Plan to Grow™.

Since the start of the year, Vena has added nearly 200 new customers globally. Companies come to Vena for its ability to drive agility and resilience in their financial and operational planning processes as they deal with the uncertainty of the current economic climate. New customers include growth-focused organizations in professional sports, financial services, healthcare, logistics and more.

Additionally, Vena has made some significant moves to expand its ecosystem footprint and market presence. The company recently appointed Allison Munro as Chief Marketing & Ecosystem Officer and expanded its ecosystem and presence in markets, including the UK and EMEA, with 20 new partner organizations, including Verostone, Moore Insight, GRF CPAs & Advisors and Stoneridge Software. They join a thriving partner ecosystem that includes leading organizations such as Microsoft , Citrin Cooperman, Finext, Fluence, Prolytics, Syvance, the Kansas City Chiefs and more. Vena's partner network is supported through the Vena Partner Program , which provides the company's alliances with services, training and enablement to accelerate their growth.

Other highlights of the fiscal year to date include:

40%+ growth in revenue and employee headcount—and the company is still growing

"Top Rated" Awards for Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting and Forecasting and Financial Close from TrustRadius

Designation as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers (2022) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers ranking

Four Comparably Award wins: Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams in Q1; Best CEOs for Diversity and Best CEOs for Women in Q2

Continually ranked as the top financial planning software on G2's Top 50 Accounting & Finance Products list

In addition, in May the company held its annual conference for finance and operations professionals, Excelerate =SUM(it) , with more than 50 speakers and over 25 hours of CPE/CPD learning sessions, covering topics such as agile budgeting, revenue planning, scenario modeling, workforce planning, best practices in Microsoft Excel and Power BI, finance-led business partnering and more.

"We are grateful to have the trust of global organizations as they seek to get ahead of constant shifts in their operating environment. It's clear that these teams are creating real customer value and developing organizational resilience, and we are thrilled to be contributing to their success," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley. "With the support of our dedicated employees and our amazing partners, Vena is on a trajectory to achieve another record-setting year in 2022."

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

