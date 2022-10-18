Velox Launches Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control Technology for Digital Printing on Plastic Tubes

Innovative ink technology for mass production direct-to-shape digital printing enables unmatched photorealism quality and ultra-sharp text and lines

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel and DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velox Ltd., an innovative developer and manufacturer of mass production direct-to-shape digital decoration solutions, today announced its latest ink technology innovation: Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control for extruded plastic and laminated tubes. The new technology delivers exceptionally photorealistic accuracy in images, fine graphic elements, and ultra-sharp text and lines, with high ink efficiency, and with no impact on Velox's extremely high decoration speed of 250 cpm on the largest diameter and length tubes. Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control regulates each drop as it hits the substrate, creating drop diameters that are up to 60 percent smaller than previously possible with Velox's ink technology, while allowing other drops of the same volume to spread and cover large areas.

Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control technology delivering exceptionally photorealistic accuracy in images, fine graphic elements, and ultra-sharp text and lines, with high ink efficiency and with no impact on Velox’s extremely high decoration speed of up to 250 cpm. Velox IDS-PTTM 250 – Mass production direct-to-shape digital decoration solutions for plastic and laminated tubes up to 250 cpm.

Velox will display samples printed with Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control technology and will also showcase an interactive 3D simulation at K 2022, October 19-26, 2022 , in Hall 4, Booth #A61.

"Velox seeks to deliver the most innovative and cutting-edge technology in the digital decoration market to meet brands' requirements," said Marian Cofler, CEO, and co-founder at Velox. "To accomplish this goal, we invest heavily in R&D to discover digital print quality breakthroughs, while continuously expanding our system architecture and ink capabilities to meet market demands. Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control is a fine example of this, and feedback from customers is extremely positive."

Converters and fillers for tubes will be the first customers to benefit from the newest breakthrough in Velox ink technology for the Velox IDS-PT Series. The cosmetics and personal care markets have the highest demand for package decoration with extremely small text and fine details, as well as sharp and accurate photorealism. Customers testing Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control technology note that the level of accuracy and sharpness of even the smallest text and fine elements, like thin lines, is comparable to analog printing, while the quality of other decoration elements like images and gradients are superior. In addition, the newly introduced technology available on the Velox systems brings each of the print benefits of flexo, screen and dry offset printing into one decoration system. With the combination of Velox's unprecedented printing speed and the new, advanced ink technology, customers will no longer need to decorate the container using multiple printing methods to achieve a high-quality product.

Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control is part of the Velox Variable Viscosity Ink™ (VVI) technology, specially developed and formulated digital UV inks that enable excellent print properties, unmatched decoration quality and high ink efficiency. It now includes:

Extremely small drop diameter for fine details and text, as well as wide drop diameter for high ink coverage efficiency

Wide color gamut – exceptionally vivid and intense process colors

Superior functional properties – high adhesion and abrasion resistance

Substrate and surface-agnostic performance – highest quality printing on virtually any container material or coating

About Velox

Velox develops, manufactures, sells, and supports industrial-grade direct-to shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox's commercial solutions include industrial-grade digital decorators for mass production of tubes, aerosol cans and beverage cans. They deliver superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process, a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and outstanding sustainability. Velox is powered by an expert team with uniquely wide-ranging experience in digital printing, led by veteran executives with proven success in driving company growth. For more information, visit www.velox-digital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

