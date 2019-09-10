Velocix Taps Telecoms Veteran David Sharpley as CEO

"Velocix is a strategic pillar acquisition for Volaris and we are committed to growing the business aggressively," said David Nyland, Portfolio Leader and President of Volaris Communications and Media. "David is the ideal leader for Velocix given his extensive market relationships, industry credibility and stellar track record of operational execution."

"Velocix has a marquee list of customers where we deliver incredible value and an exceptional set of video products," said David Sharpley, CEO of Velocix. "With IP and mobile video viewership on the rise, all the right ingredients are here for a great success story and I am extremely proud to be part of the Velocix team."

About Velocix

Velocix is the world's leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalization software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. velocix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/972351/Velocix_David_Sharpley.jpg

Related Links

https://velocix.com/



SOURCE Velocix