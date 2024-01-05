VELO IS SET TO ESTABLISH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING INDUSTRY INNOVATORS

BANGKOK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo, a leader in Web3 Finance, is set to finalize a major deal with three significant technological industry players.

With products like Universe, a hybrid decentralized platform boasting Web3+ technology, and Lightyear, a cutting-edge Web3 Trading Bot, this partnership marks a breakthrough for Velo in 2024 and the Web3 Finance industry.

A leading fintech innovator, which will be announced soon, specializes in bridging and connectivity solutions between trading platforms and liquidity providers, complex execution strategies, risk management, quantitative analytics, P&L optimization, hosting, and infrastructure for multi-asset financial brokers. The team comprises professionals with extensive industry knowledge and experience in dealing desks, quantitative risk management, trading solutions, and software development. Velo's collaboration with them aims to advance technology and offer cutting-edge solutions to traders and financial brokers.

TransactCloud, a notable technology company known for providing round-the-clock operational support and systems interoperability services, is partnering with Velo. The collaboration is particularly focused on ensuring seamless synchronization between Web2 and Web3 services, leveraging both entities' strengths to deliver superior solutions in the technology space. Users will enjoy the benefits of enhanced support and quality of services.

FT Worldwide is a leading liquidity provider specializing in various trading instruments offerings and product advisory for OTC market participants. Velo's partnership with them will enhance its services for users, including fixing and forward products for OTC services tailored to meet the needs of various entities, particularly businesses and corporations.

This strategic alliance exemplifies a commitment to innovation, transparency, and connectivity within the financial markets. It marks a breakthrough for Velo in 2024 and the Web3 industry. Velo is excited to embark on this transformative journey and push the boundaries of what's possible in blockchain and financial technology.

About Velo Lab:

Velo Labs' mission is to build a Web3-based liquidity and settlement network that allows partners to safely and securely transfer value between each other with a fully integrated universal payment network powered by the Velo Protocol. Backed by Stellar Network and CP Group, Velo Labs serves Southeast and Pacific partners. Velo Labs' vision is to complement and connect the existing banking infrastructure to the Web3. Velo's established and expansive Web3-based payment network and Lightnet its licensed partnered settlement network, position it as one of the few blockchain projects with a clear path toward mass adoption. Velo leads in blockchain mass adoption, offering a wide range of Web3-based products tailored to diverse demographic segments, including individuals, merchants, corporations, and businesses. With several significant products already in their portfolio and additional releases on the horizon, Velo is dedicated to bridging businesses with global funds and expanding accessibility for individuals worldwide.

