Vela Diagnostics Launches Focused (60 Genes) and Comprehensive (525 Genes) NGS-Based Pan-Cancer Panels

HAMBURG, Germany, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Diagnostics announced today the launch of its new OncoKey® SL 60 and 525 Plus Panels. These next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based panels are intended for detection of DNA and RNA cancer biomarkers from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens, for up to 64 samples in a single sequencing run.

Vela Diagnostics offers two pan-cancer gene panels: the focused OncoKey® SL 60 Plus Panel, and the comprehensive OncoKey® SL 525 Plus Panel. With just 40 ng of nucleic acid, the panel can detect the following biomarkers in one assay: single nucleotide variations (SNVs), insertions/deletions (INDELs), copy number variations (CNVs), microsatellite instability (MSI), fusions, splice variants, oncogenic viruses and bacteria, as well as measuring the tumor mutation burden (TMB).

These NGS-based panels feature a highly-automated, sample-to-result workflow. They are able to produce results within 5 days, requiring only 2.5 hours of hands-on time, and provide high sample traceability, from automated sample extraction to data quality control (QC). VELA® Analytics can create concise, evidence-based in-house reports that help customers with the information to make timely, informed decisions about possible treatment options. Additionally, laboratories with low sample volumes can choose to perform the assays in a manual workflow.

Crucially, the OncoKey® SL 60 and 525 Plus Panel workflow is wrapped around Illumina sequencing platforms. Thus, the panels can be seamlessly adapted to current lab situations. Combined with dual UMI-UDI adapters, hybrid capture target enrichment, sequencing by synthesis and thoroughly validated bioinformatics pipeline, the panels boast high sensitivity and comprehensive variant profiling, plus sequencing coverage uniformity.

"VELA's OncoKey® 60 and 525 Plus Panels represent an exciting development in precision medicine for cancer," said Dr Andreas Goertz, Managing Director of Vela Diagnostics' European organization. "These panels consist of clinically relevant genes of interest and were designed based on input from key opinion leaders in oncology, as well as references to professional guidelines, curated clinical trial and cancer databases."

"Vela Diagnostics is planning to launch our OncoKey® 60 and 525 Plus Panels in Q4 2022 in the USA and Asia Pacific," said Sam Dajani, CEO and Executive Chairman of Vela Diagnostics. "Using these panels on Vela Diagnostics' automated workflow will reduce human error and minimize sample cross contamination which can be generated by using a manual workflow. In addition, our VELA® Analytics solutions and services can identify and interpret genetic variants in tumors making it possible to provide actionable options for healthcare and research professionals quickly and accurately," added Mr Dajani.

About Vela Diagnostics

Vela Diagnostics is a leading provider for integrated IVD system solutions, from sample to result. VELA's test solutions utilize the automated Sentosa® platform, providing the unique ability to leverage one system for NGS and PCR testing in infectious disease and oncology.

All Sentosa® products listed above are by Vela Diagnostics. For more information, visit www.veladx.com . All other product names, trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.

