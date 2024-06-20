Vektor Partners announces the appointment of Laurent Rossi

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vektor Partners onboards former CEO of Alpine Racing and strategy expert, Laurent Rossi, as Partner and member of the Vektor Partners International Advisory Board.

New Partner of Vektor Partners 'Laurent Rossi'

"We are delighted that Laurent Rossi will be joining Vektor Partners as a Partner, joining Bernd Gottschalk and Roger Spitz on our International Advisory Board. Laurent has decades of experience in the automotive space and deep networks in France, Europe and internationally. We look forward to his contribution and expertise as we further increase our focus on the European deep tech space," said Sebastian Bihari, General Partner at Vektor Partners.

"I very much look forward to joining Vektor Partners. Vektor Partners consolidates decades of experience across tech, operations, investments, and industry, making us a value-added partner to founders and other investors in this vast and complex space. Some of their portfolio companies such as NoTraffic and Compredict are already setting off the transformational wave that will engulf large parts of European industry. Vektor Partners and I will be part of these exciting developments," said Laurent Rossi, Partner at Vektor Partners.

About Laurent Rossi

Rossi served as a senior advisor to the Renault Group and is the former Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Racing SAS and Chairman of Alpine Racing Ltd. Rossi previously served as Renault's Chief Strategy Officer and was appointed CEO in 2021 with the Alpine name joining the Formula 1 grid ahead of the 2021 FIA World Championship season.

He began his career at Renault in Paris before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School and joining Boston Consulting Group, where he worked in the New York office. As an automotive expert, he was a consultant on several strategic and operational assignments, working with major global automakers and parts suppliers. He covered the entire value chain from design to sales, including powertrain strategy, manufacturing, and supply chain.

In 2012, he moved to Google, taking charge of developing commercial relations with major automotive industry companies, initially based in Paris for the Europe region, then in New York for the Americas region. Rossi eventually served as the head of Google's Global Auto Practice, before returning to Renault in February 2018. After a short period heading the Organization Department, he was appointed as VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development.

Rossi holds a Master of Science in Fluid Mechanics from ENSEEIHT (Toulouse) and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering / Automotive Engines & Petroleum Products from IFP School.

About Vektor Partners

Vektor Partners is a European deep tech VC firm investing in critical technologies driving the global transformation over the next decades, as the world moves towards Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Decarbonization. Vektor backs visionary and global minded founders of scalable B2B businesses operating at the technological frontier of AI-enabled applications, computer vision, software-definability, dual-use technology and next-gen compute power, with a strong focus on economic-resilience and security and defence applications. The firm's most recent fund is dedicated to opportunities in the transportation, logistics and supply chain space - a sector that is an early adopter of new technologies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443690/Vektor_Partners_Laurent_Rossi.jpg