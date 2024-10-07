Vehere's AI Network Security at GITEX Global 2024: A Catalyst for Middle East's Digital Transformation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere is set to participate in GITEX Global 2024, the largest and best-rated technology event in the world, from October 14–18, 2024, in Dubai. As a global cybersecurity company aiming to conquer new heights, Vehere will showcase its AI Network Security technology, which acts as a "Second Line of Defense" to protect corporate networks from the most advanced cyberthreats.

Vehere AI Network Security is a unified solution of Network Detection & Response (NDR) and Network Forensics (NF). Vehere NDR detects abnormal system behaviors by leveraging behavioral analytics/AI-ML. It detects and contains post-breach activity such as ransomware, APTs, insider threats, or lateral movements. Vehere NF supports security incident response and investigation of the source of an incident, analyses and reconstructs attack timelines, and provides evidence for legal proceedings.

Vehere AI Network Security stands out as the top choice for enterprise security due to its key differentiators:

Monitoring both East-West & North-South traffics

Lossless Packet Capture

Behaviour-based Application Detection

UltraHunt 2 million IOCs

Retrospective Breach Detection

Flexible Deployment

Avinash Garg, Vice President – Sales MEA of Vehere, said, "GITEX Global is an event of monumental magnitude where attendees will gain an understanding of Vehere AI Network Security, a technology built for empowering organizations to safeguard their critical assets and maintain business continuity by proactively identifying and neutralizing threats.

Also, the Middle East region is undergoing a significant digital transformation, and Vehere is committed to supporting organizations in this process. As businesses in the Middle East accelerate their digitalization efforts, our technology provides a path to modernization that promotes economic growth, operational efficiency, and security."

In line with its participation, Vehere will offer live demonstrations, insights into product offerings, and the opportunity to interact with its experts to explore customized solutions.

Catch Vehere at GITEX Global, India Pavilion: H23-C17D, World Trade Center, Dubai. Register with us and get free passes to visit the biggest tech show in the world.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere. HUNT BEFORE BREACH™

