Vega exits stealth with over $8 million in funding to reshape wealth management

Former Elliott, KKR, Blackstone and Revolut executives team up to bridge the gap between the institutional and private wealth management worlds

The fintech company is building technology that enables the next generation of high-net-worth individuals and their advisors to manage their wealth like top institutional investors

The company is backed by Motive Ventures (lead), Picus Capital, Citi Ventures, No Label Ventures, GFC and 60+ senior financial services and fintech executives

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vega, a UK-based wealthtech platform set up by a team of former executives from leading hedge funds, private equity firms, and fintech scale-ups, has launched with over $8 million in equity investment from leading venture capital firms and angel investors.

"As a new generation of high-net-worth individuals emerges, we are building the financial products and technological infrastructure the wealth management industry needs to serve them," says Alexis Augier, founder and CEO of Vega. "Our goal is to provide a unified wealth management platform that transforms the experience for end-users while equipping advisors with institutional-grade solutions."

With Vega, users can invest across the asset allocation spectrum and build diversified portfolios covering both private asset classes such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real assets as well as public equities, fixed income, and commodities. Unlike legacy platforms focused on single-fund access, Vega leverages technology to construct diversified portfolios that combine multiple leading alternative asset managers — enabling users to invest in private markets in an optimal way while complementing their exposure with public asset classes, all on a single platform.

Beyond investment products, Vega is also building a wide range of liquidity and financial planning solutions. These will help wealth advisors and their clients unlock liquidity from — and optimise the management of — complex financial assets.

Vega's founding team consists of financial experts from notable investment firms like Elliott, Blackstone, KKR, and Goldman Sachs, along with product and engineering specialists from successful fintech scale-ups like Revolut and Trade Republic.

"Vega was born out of a personal frustration with the gap in sophistication between what we were witnessing working as institutional investors and the fragmented, mass-market private wealth solutions available to us personally," says Alfonso Bauzá de Mirabó, co-founder and COO of Vega. "We assembled a team of people who not only share this experience but are also passionate about tackling this disparity and redefining wealth management. Vega's unique approach is powered by our team's complementary skills across investing and technology."

Vega is backed by Motive Ventures, Picus Capital, Citi Ventures, No Label Ventures, and over 60 angel investors. These include senior partners from leading investment firms such as KKR, Blackstone, and Permira along with fintech executives with leadership experience at firms such as N26, Trade Republic, and Klarna.

"The world's top institutions grow their capital by investing in high-quality products, financing those investments efficiently, and planning for the long-term. After years of siloed innovation, we believe the private wealth space is entering a 'rebundling' phase, and Vega is well positioned to bring these successful wealth-creation methods to a broader audience via their technology platform," says Ramin Niroumand, Head of Motive Ventures.

"Having backed Vega since inception, we are impressed by what the team has built to open up previously inaccessible product categories to individual investors. By combining financial expertise with technology, Vega is truly levelling the playing field in wealth management" says Robin Godenrath, Managing Director and Founding Partner at Picus Capital.

For more information, visit www.vega.investments

Media Enquiries: media@vega.investments

Vega Investment Technologies, Ltd. (FRN: 991736) is an Appointed Representative of Khepri Advisers Limited (FRN: 692447) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

SOURCE Vega