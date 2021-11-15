Veeva Launches European Reference Data for the Complete Healthcare Ecosystem

Expanded datasets will help biopharmaceutical companies reach new customers and support more personalized engagement

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced it will expand Veeva OpenData customer reference data across Europe to connect new email, demographic, and public claims data across the full spectrum of key healthcare stakeholders. By bringing more data into Veeva CRM, OpenData helps biopharma commercial teams eliminate data silos, reach new customers, and inform more personalized interactions with healthcare providers (HCPs).

Adopted by over 70 European customers and all of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally, OpenData helps field teams efficiently maintain compliance through complete, reliable data about each customer and their affiliations. Over the coming year, OpenData is adding several new data assets and hundreds more data stewards in Europe to give life sciences companies a more comprehensive, accurate view of their customer references, including coverage of:

Healthcare ecosystem influencers : Extending beyond traditional HCPs, OpenData now includes more than 120,000 additional stakeholders across the complete healthcare landscape. Companies can integrate reference data on nurses, patient advocates, digital influencers, guideline makers, investigators, and scientific experts with pre-connected data from Veeva Link for deeper intelligence about key people.

: Extending beyond traditional HCPs, OpenData now includes more than 120,000 additional stakeholders across the complete healthcare landscape. Companies can integrate reference data on nurses, patient advocates, digital influencers, guideline makers, investigators, and scientific experts with pre-connected data from Veeva Link for deeper intelligence about key people. Verified HCP email : New verified email addresses and unified IDs for European HCPs facilitate digital engagement. Available this quarter for France , Germany , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom , and for additional European markets next year.

: New verified email addresses and unified IDs for European HCPs facilitate digital engagement. Available this quarter for , , , , and the , and for additional European markets next year. Demographic data: Socio-economic indicators, such as population density and income levels, help commercial teams more accurately allocate resources and tailor customer engagement.

Socio-economic indicators, such as population density and income levels, help commercial teams more accurately allocate resources and tailor customer engagement. Public claims data: New data assets from public sources, including prescription data and patient metrics, can support advanced analytics to drive next best actions for more efficient, effective communications.

New data assets from public sources, including prescription data and patient metrics, can support advanced analytics to drive next best actions for more efficient, effective communications. Reference data in more countries: OpenData is also expanding coverage to 21 new countries in Europe and the Middle East , and more than 40 worldwide. Its direct coverage will span 70 countries around the world next year, including Asia and Latin America , with additional certified partner data for Africa and select markets.

"The addition of curated email and reference data across a broader ecosystem of healthcare influencers will enable us to further orchestrate and personalize digital engagement during product launches," said David Andrew, CRM and field force technology lead (CEMEA region) at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. "New Veeva OpenData insights are valuable in our efforts to find and reach more of the right HCPs in rare disease areas."

"As medicine becomes more complex, the life sciences industry is shifting to engage with the complete healthcare ecosystem," said Oskar Möbert, vice president of OpenData Europe, Veeva Systems. "We continue to leverage innovative algorithms and add valuable reference data assets that are verified by hundreds of data stewards. By delivering timely, accurate insights that support improved engagement across the complete healthcare ecosystem, we can help companies to significantly improve patient care."

To learn more about Veeva OpenData, life sciences industry professionals can register for the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe on 18 November, 2021. A panel of data leaders from Janssen, Novartis Gene Therapies, and Pierre Fabre will share how they are operationalizing data and analytics for precision engagement. More information and program details are available at veeva.com/eu/summit.

