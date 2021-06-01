Veeva Commercial Summit to Spotlight Digital Innovation at Leading Life Sciences Companies

Experts from Argenx, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Regeneron, Sobi, and UCB to detail strategies for driving commercial agility

BARCELONA, Spain, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, and UCB will be among the featured keynote speakers at the 2021 Veeva Commercial & Medical North America Summit Connect on June 10, 2021. They will share the innovative digital approaches and best practices helping their companies maximize commercial impact.

In a fireside chat opening the live online event, Dr. Cecil T. Holbert, M.D., a family medicine practitioner, and Amanda Romano, a diabetes business specialist at Boehringer Ingelheim, will discuss how digital-first engagement enables new ways of working and a better customer experience as healthcare provider (HCP) access evolves.

The event will also feature timely discussions around:

Advancing digital-first engagement — Raakhi Khera Sippy , vice president of global pharma marketing operations at GSK, will present a keynote on powering exceptional customer experiences with new digital content strategies. Sessions with Argenx, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Regeneron, Sanofi, and Sobi will also shed light on how digital has reinvented the commercial journey amidst the pandemic.

, vice president of global pharma marketing operations at GSK, will present a keynote on powering exceptional customer experiences with new digital content strategies. Sessions with Argenx, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Regeneron, Sanofi, and Sobi will also shed light on how digital has reinvented the commercial journey amidst the pandemic. Powering data innovation for the future — In another keynote, Mamta Chhabra , global marketing lead for rare diseases at UCB, will highlight how her company is adapting to changes in media consumption and healthcare delivery by using data to better reach patients and their prescribers. Additionally, Chiasma, G1 Therapeutics, Oncopeptides, and Takeda will discuss the ways data-driven insights fuel more meaningful HCP connections and scientific exchange.

"In the past year, HCP expectations completely changed as the move to digital raised the bar for customer engagement," said Paul Shawah, executive vice president of strategy at Veeva. "This year's Summit Connect will showcase how innovative new digital-first models are transforming customer relationships."

Veeva Summit Connect is one of the largest gatherings for commercial leaders across life sciences to exchange ideas and connect with industry peers. Designed to maximize knowledge sharing through interactive sessions and roundtables, this year's event will feature more than 100 sessions from leaders changing the face of commercial in life sciences.

Life sciences industry professionals can learn more and register at veeva.com/Summit.

