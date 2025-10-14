Veeva AI Agents to Be Released Across All Veeva Applications

Deep, industry-specific agents planned for availability starting this December

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva AI Agents are planned for availability starting December 2025 for commercial and across R&D and quality in 2026. Veeva AI adds agentic AI to the Veeva Vault Platform and deep, industry-specific agents for Veeva applications in all major areas, including clinical, regulatory, safety, quality, medical, and commercial.

Designed for specific, high-impact use cases, Veeva AI Agents understand the Veeva application context, have application-specific prompts and safeguards, and have direct, secure access to Veeva application data, documents, and workflows. Because Veeva AI is built into the Veeva Vault Platform, customers can also configure and extend Veeva-delivered AI Agents and build their own custom agents.

Planned Availability of Veeva AI Agents by Area

December 2025 Vault CRM, PromoMats

Vault CRM, April 2026 Safety, Quality

Safety, Quality August 2026 Clinical Operations, Regulatory, Medical

Clinical Operations, Regulatory, Medical December 2026 Clinical Data

Veeva AI Agents use large language models (LLMs) from Anthropic and Amazon, hosted on Amazon Bedrock. Custom agents created with Veeva AI use Veeva-hosted models or customer provided models hosted on Amazon Bedrock or Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. Veeva AI's usage-based pricing makes it easier for customers to get started and scale over time.

"AI will fundamentally change how drugs are developed and how treatment decisions are made at the point of care," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Our goal with Veeva AI is to help the industry greatly increase innovation and productivity so better medicines reach more patients, faster."

For more information and updates, customers can visit the Veeva AI Community on Veeva Connect.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

