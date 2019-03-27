Vedanta Limited - KG-OSN-2009/3 Oil Discovery, Krishna-Godavari Basin, India

MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited has notified the Management Committee, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of an Oil Discovery in the second exploratory well H2, located in the block KG-OSN-2009/3, Krishna-Godavari Basin, East Coast of India. Vedanta Limited holds 100% participating interest in the block.

Multiple reservoir zones were encountered in the well H2 within the Mesozoic sequence between the depths of 3310m to 4026m with hydrocarbon indications during drilling and down hole logging. The zone from 3403m to 3431m was tested through conventional well testing (Drill Stem Test) and flowed oil to surface. Further appraisal will be required to establish the size and commerciality of the oil discovery in the Mesozoic sequence.

The first exploration well A3-2 drilled in the block was a gas discovery. Evaluations are ongoing based on the results of the first well A3-2 and the second well H2 to finalize the forward program.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2018, please visit https://www.vedantalimited.com/VedantaDocuments/4SustainabilityReport2017-18.pdf

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

