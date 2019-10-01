Vecima Unveils Entra™ Interactive Video Controller at SCTE 2019

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is launching the EntraTM Interactive Video Controller at the 2019 SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana. Part of Vecima's Video and Broadband Solutions portfolio of products, the Entra Interactive Video Controller (IVC) is a headend device that provides SCTE 55-2-enabled, set-top boxes with two-way interactive capabilities required for Video on Demand, Switched Digital Video, management, and other functionalities.

The Entra Interactive Video Controller (IVC) is a dense, out-of-band controller that supports both Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) R-PHY and traditional RF networks. For R-PHY deployments, the IVC is an R-OOB Auxiliary Core with downstream (DEPI) and upstream (UEPI) interfaces. For traditional RF deployments, the IVC provides one downstream and up to eight upstream RF service groups with support for up to 16,000 set-top boxes.

"We're excited to launch the Entra Interactive Video Controller at Cable Tec Expo 2019. It's an important expansion to the Entra product line that demonstrates Vecima as a leader in DAA technologies," said Mr. Ryan Nicometo, SVP of Product & Marketing at Vecima. "SCTE 55-2-based, set-top boxes are still deployed in the millions around the world. Entra IVC provides a bridge for these devices to next generation access technologies, and continued investment protection for service providers."

Vecima will showcase the Interactive Video Controller at the 2019 SCTE·ISBE Cable-Tec Expo (Booth 1529) this week along with the rest of their end-to-end solutions portfolio. To schedule an appointment, click here.

About Vecima

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.

Vecima's logo and Vecima's product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Vecima Networks, Inc., and subsidiaries, while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Vecima Networks: Investor Relations - 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com; Media contacts: Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Vecima's PR agency): concurrent@rlyl.com; Americas & Asia Pacific: Kerry Quintiliani, +1 310 773 3763; Europe, Middle East & Africa: Philip Iacob, +44 20 7403 887

SOURCE Vecima Networks Inc.(account designation: Concurrent Computer Corporation)