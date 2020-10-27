VeChain, Renji Hospital and DNV GL Held Strategic Partnership Signing Ceremony To Launch World's First Blockchain Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center

As strategic partners of this new initiative, VeChain and DNV GL will jointly support the hospital in the quest to improve global public health through state-of-the-art blockchain technology and professional advisory.

VeChain ToolChainTM Powers The World's First Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center

The Intelligent Tumor Treatment Center combines the advantages of VeChain blockchain technology with DNV GL's professional services. It enables full patient ownership of personal medical records, allowing patients to take control of the authorization and medical records data management. Research institutions inside and outside the hospital can use authorized data to improve the efficiency of clinical research, and regulatory agencies can use authorized data to conduct business compliance checks on medical institutions and establish a credit evaluation system.

Zhang Jidong, Vice President of Renji Hospital, said, "The launch of the Intelligent Tumor Treatment Centre intends to enhance high-quality integrated development of Renji Hospital. Moving forward, Renji intends to boost our healthcare facilities with more blockchain-powered use cases and projects, which will be gradually disclosed together with our partners when the time is right."

George Kang, Senior Vice President of DNV GL Group, said, "Through independent and objective medical evaluation methods, DNV GL intends to provide more services for Renji Hospital to improve its service quality and medical experience, moving to a new stage of higher standards, higher requirements and higher quality."

Sunny Lu, co-founder and CEO of VeChain, said, "As digital transformation accelerates in the healthcare sector, VeChain will continue to demonstrate its advantages and flexibility as a superior blockchain platform that is suitable for all types of use cases and industries. We are very proud and excited to be contributing to the public health industry by providing the technology for Renji Hospital's Intelligent Tumor Treatment Centre."

VeChain Facilitating Digital Transformation To Improve Public Health

In line with the Chinese Government's 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan for Economic and Social Development , the National Health Commission formulated an official guideline and re-emphasized blockchain technology as an essential innovation and integration of the medical and health industry.VeChain is committed to solving the pain points of digital medical reform through blockchain technology and balancing personal privacy and public interests.

By using the self-developed one-stop data BaaS platform VeChain ToolChainTM , we have many proven cases in the medical sector, including a blockchain powered Clinical Trial Traceability Platform for Bayer China , and a blockchain-enabled medical data management platform named The E-NewHealthLife for Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus . Facing new demands for digital transformation brought by COVID-19, VeChain, together with DNV GL, will be seeking for more opportunities to create more high-efficiency and low-cost digital solutions for the medical industry.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, Shanghai Gas, AWS, PICC, ASI etc. Website: www.vechain.com

About Renji Hospital

Built in 1844, Renji Hospital has a history of over 170 years. It has been the first western medicine hospital since the opening of Shanghai. With an integration of medical treatment, teaching and scientific research, it is a comprehensive 3A hospital (the top level of hospital ranking in China) with a complete range of disciplines. Up to now, Renji Hospital consists of five areas in total. Below is the timeline of the development process of Renji Hospital.

About DNV GL

DNV GL is a leading provider of risk management and quality assurance services. The company is also a global leader in certifying management systems of companies across all types of industries, including F&B. Since 1864, its purpose has been to safeguard life, property and the environment. Passionate about safety, quality and integrity, companies turn to DNV GL to make complex decisions with confidence. DNV GL helps them manage their most critical risks and demonstrate compliance with regulations and standards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319959/VeChain_Executives.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738221/VeChain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE VeChain