Vayyar Releases World's First MIMO Single-chip "XRR" RFIC With 48 Transceivers And On-chip Processing

Vayyar's XRR chip – AEC-Q100 qualified and ASIL-B compliant - is unmatched in terms of range, resolution, and performance. With an ultra-wide field of view and rich 4D point cloud imaging, it delivers unprecedented multifunctionality on a single-chip platform, supporting dozens of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) and autonomy features. This eliminates the need for multiple, costly vehicle sensors and reduces costs, complexity, hardware, software, power consumption, wiring and integration efforts.

Affording a range of 0-300m, the multi-range XRR chip differentiates between static obstacles such as dividers, curbs and parked vehicles, and between different types of VRUs, moving vehicles and other hazards. In low-speed environments such as parking lots, the XRR chip's uSRR and SRR sensing supports advanced parking assistance, scanning the vehicle's surroundings for pedestrians and obstacles. On the open road, MRR and LRR capabilities facilitate a variety of ADAS and autonomy applications such as Lane Change Assist (LCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Collision Warnings (fCW/rCW), Cross Traffic Alerting (CTA) and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).

"Vayyar's XRR chip delivers unparalleled multi-range capability, reducing complexity and costs, so that high-end safety is accessible and affordable for all vehicle models," said Ian Podkamien, VP and Head of Automotive at Vayyar. "To achieve this, we integrated 48 transceivers into a single chip, along with the computing power necessary for optimal performance, while maintaining cost-efficiency and a compact form factor."

Just two XRR chips earn any vehicle 33 Euro NCAP safety points, while replacing over ten traditional ADAS sensors. Vayyar's platform supports nine different Euro NCAP ADAS requirements for 2023, protecting pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, while maximizing safety ratings.

Compared with alternatives such as cameras, standard radar and LIDAR, Vayyar's 4D imaging radar delivers unprecedented multifunctionality on a single-chip platform, maximizing affordability, coverage, range, resolution and robustness. The XRR chip provides real-time 4D detection, identifying and tracking numerous objects simultaneously, even in extremely challenging conditions such as heavy traffic, darkness, or fog.

As automakers strive to protect motorists and their passengers, Vayyar's multi-range XRR chip is redefining ADAS, ARAS and autonomy, making the utmost safety available to all vehicles.

About Vayyar Imaging (Automotive)

Vayyar's intelligent sensors create holistic safety opportunities for in-cabin and ADAS, using automotive-grade 4D imaging radar technology. The 'fourth dimension' refers to the ability to capture movement, time and speed. At the core of these sensors is a high-performance Radar-on-Chip that supports up to 48 transceivers for exceptional resolution. With an ultra-wide field of view, Vayyar's 60 GHz and 79 GHz single-chip radar modules cover large areas to reduce the number of sensors in vehicles. They provide comprehensive detection in and around the vehicle, while simultaneously tracking multiple targets and objects. Vayyar technology is multifunctional, affordable and available for mass production. The radar-based platform is robust in all road conditions, while protecting user privacy. Vayyar plans to continue developing the next generation of sensor technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to enable a safer world.

Editor's notes

Unlike traditional radar solutions based around 2 to 3 transmitting antennas and 3 to 4 receiving antennas, 4D imaging radar leverages a Multiple Input Multiple Output 48-antenna array for high-resolution mapping of its surroundings. The rich point cloud data output, combined with an ultra-wide azimuth-elevation field of view, delivers detection and tracking with pinpoint accuracy, making it the ultimate sensor for the road ahead - and behind.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1512873/Vayyar.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNoORbhpqs

SOURCE Vayyar