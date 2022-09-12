Vayyar Care Announces New Partnership with Southern Care Maintenance Ltd

Premium UK service provider Southern Care Maintenance Ltd (SCM) joins forces with Vayyar Care to deliver best-in-class fall detection solution together with quality installation and support.

Vayyar Care is the world's most advanced care solution, providing touchless fall detection and rich activity data that enables personalised, predictive care.

Southern Care Maintenance joins Vayyar Care's growing partner network as the technology provider advances its rapid expansion in the UK care sector.

SCM will support high-volume installations integrated with leading nurse and warden call systems.

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Care, a global leader in automatic fall detection and remote monitoring, has established a new partnership with Southern Care Maintenance Ltd (SCM), a premium maintenance and service provider for nurse call systems and home care equipment. A first-in-class service provider, SCM offers innovative solutions that leverage the most reliable technologies at the most competitive prices.

The collaboration will strengthen Vayyar Care's installation efforts across southern England and forms part of a unique ecosystem that includes leading industry providers such as Panacea Healthcare Group, Vayyar Care's principal UK distributor. SCM's quality installations and post-sales service will play a key role in delivering Vayyar's touchless solution to care homes and social care providers.

"We are delighted to partner with Vayyar Care and are excited to work with people who have so much enthusiasm and passion for their product," said David Knight, Founder and Commercial Director of SCM.

"The best solution in fall detection dovetails perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the very best service. Thanks to Vayyar Care, long lies and severe complications that can occur when a resident suffers a fall but doesn't receive prompt assistance will soon be a thing of the past. This is sure to be a product that will continue to go from strength to strength in the marketplace."

Vayyar Care's instant fall detection and activity data enables personalised, proactive care management. Interoperable and integration-ready with any nurse call system, Vayyar Care and its wide network of nurse call and platform partners are leading the way towards a new, accessible future of digital care.

"It's a privilege to welcome SCM to our expanding partnership program that will deliver quality installations of Vayyar Care throughout the UK," said Stuart Barclay, Vayyar Care UK Sales Director.

"David Knight and his team have extensively tested the Vayyar Care solution on all their nurse call offerings. It's been a pleasure working with people who always have a solution-focused mindset."

With 27 nurse call and platform integrations and dozens of deployments across the UK, Vayyar Care and its installation partners are changing the face of the sector.

About Vayyar Care

Vayyar Care's touchless 4D imaging radar gathers the essential data caregivers need to protect residents, as well as their dignity, privacy and independence. The solution delivers instant fall detection and 24/7 visibility on room presence, mobility, time at rest, bathroom visits and more. It overcomes the limitations and drawbacks of standard reactive technologies such as hard-to-reach buttons and cords, unreliable mats, embarrassing wearables and intrusive cameras. Vayyar Care is fully interoperable with any nurse call system and care platform, enabling care providers to deliver person-centred, predictive care that enhances outcomes across the board.

https://vayyar.com/care/b2c/

For more information, contact Stuart Barclay, UK Sales Director:

stuart.barclay@vayyar.com

07825 914 770

About Southern Care Maintenance Ltd (SCM)

Established 1987, SCM is a specialist independent company for the Service and Maintenance of fire alarm, safety and nursing equipment for health care, leisure and commercial businesses in Kent, UK. As a Kent-based regional maintenance company we cover Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Essex and South London postcodes, and also supply products by mail order to the rest of the UK.

We pride ourselves on our quality of service and provide regular, reliable on-site fire alarm maintenance and servicing, with one telephone number to call 24 hours a day for all our customers to call. Our friendly, experienced team of engineers operate throughout the Southeast and offer same day service for our contract customers 95% of the time, ensuring the majority of breakdowns and fire alarm maintenance faults reported to us before midday receive an engineer on site the same day - a level of service few other companies can compete with.

https://www.southerncare.co.uk/

For more information, contact David Knight, Founder and Commercial Director:

sales@southerncare.co.uk

