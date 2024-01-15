VASS wins a contract to run the European Employment Services (EURES) Helpdesk

MADRID, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS, a leading digital solutions company, announces has been awarded the contract for running the European Employment Services (EURES) Helpdesk for the fourth time in a row. The renewed four-year contract is worth 3 million euros and is effective from 1st January 2024.

EURES is a cooperation network formed by public employment services, partnering with national Trade Unions and employers' organizations. It is also supported by the European Commission and the European Labour Authority (ELA). The objective of the EURES network is to facilitate the free movement of workers within the European Economic Area (EEA) (the 27 members of the European Union, plus Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland) and Switzerland. EURES offers support in areas such as local employment laws, bureaucratic challenges when moving to a new country for work, and the equivalence of education and degrees between countries.

Over the next four years, VASS will run the EURES Helpdesk, expecting contact with over 60,000 people – the number of users during the last contract. Launched in 1994, EURES offers a network of over 900 advisers who can provide information, help, and assistance to jobseekers and employers across the 31 countries.

The service is free of charge to both jobseekers and employers. EURES runs a job vacancy database that is updated daily, posted by over 6,000 companies. It provides information on labour market trends and living and working conditions in partnering countries, updated regularly by EURES national correspondents. EURES also runs a portal where jobseekers can upload their CVs. There are currently over 1 million CVs on the portal.

Domenico Vaccaro, VASS Managing Director of BENELUX and Greece says: "We are delighted that EURES has chosen to continue working with VASS, marking our fourth collaboration. Much credit is due to the remarkable work and efforts of VASS's EURES team. Their outstanding team spirit has proven to be a successful once again."

About VASS

VASS is a leading digital solutions company present in 26 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with more than 4,700 professionals.

VASS helps large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations.

The company is fully committed to society. In 2019 the VASS Foundation was created to promote research, foster tech talent, and enable the transition to a digital society. VASS allocates 2% of its profits and 1% of the entire team's time to community initiatives.

All of VASS' growth comes from its talented people, passion for innovation, and a constant search for improvement, always the VASS way, with the overall principle being "Complex made simple".

