VASELINE® 'THE NIPPLE SPONSORSHIP' HELPS RUNNERS STAY SAFE FROM THE CHAFE

From the 2026 TCS London Marathon to running communities worldwide, Vaseline® is sponsoring nipples, ensuring runners are covered.

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 50,000 participants set to take on the 2026 TCS London Marathon, from first-timers to marathon veterans, more people than ever will be going the distance in pursuit of personal bests and that unmistakable finish line feeling. But across 26.2 miles, it's not just endurance that's tested, friction shows up too.

Vaseline® has been named the ‘Official Nipple Protector’ of the 2026 TCS London Marathon Vaseline® has been named the ‘Official Nipple Protector’ of the 2026 TCS London Marathon. Picture Credit: Johnny Morillo Vaseline® has been named the ‘Official Nipple Protector’ of the 2026 TCS London Marathon. Picture Credit: Johnny Morillo

New research from Vaseline® reveals 92% of marathon participants experience chafing during the course, with 67% saying it has led to bleeding. Among the most prevalent and visible areas is nipple chafing, experienced by 1 in 3 marathon goers.

'Runner's nipple' is a familiar experience for marathon participants, but often an overlooked reality that can quickly turn a test of performance into a test of pain. Now, Vaseline® is bringing this long-standing runner truth into the spotlight at one of the world's biggest marathon stages.

Vaseline® has been named the 'Official Nipple Protector' of the 2026 TCS London Marathon, helping to keep runners 'safe from the chafe'.

As the Official Nipple Protector of the TCS London Marathon, Vaseline® will help participants prepare by offering its iconic Vaseline® Protecting Jelly at the TCS London Marathon Running Show, taking place between Wednesday 22 April and Saturday 25 April.

On marathon day itself, Vaseline® products will also be available on the course, helping participants stay comfortable and protected throughout the 26.2-mile challenge.

Across London and running communities worldwide, Vaseline® 'The Nipple Sponsorship' is showing up wherever runners are putting in the miles, helping people stay comfortable, confident, and focused on the road ahead.

"The running community has always built a culture around sharing what works. With 3 in 5 marathon runners already using Vaseline® to help reduce chafing, 'The Nipple Sponsorship' recognises a hack runners have trusted for decades," says Nathalia Amadeu, Global Brand Director, Vaseline®. "It's about showing up for runners in the moments that matter, so they can focus on the finish line, not friction."

To get event-day ready, Vaseline® is sharing hacks runners rely on to keep things running smoothly, from the first mile, to the last.

Start early, stay ahead of it: Chafing can often occur by the halfway point (13.1 miles), so early prep goes a long way. Apply a layer of Vaseline ® to high-friction areas to help reduce rubbing before it begins. This includes inner thighs, underarms, feet, and nipples.

Chafing can often occur by the halfway point (13.1 miles), so early prep goes a long way. Apply a layer of Vaseline to high-friction areas to help reduce rubbing before it begins. This includes inner thighs, underarms, feet, and nipples. Let your kit do its job: It's important to wear the right attire. Well-fitted, breathable clothing helps minimise friction caused by movement and sweat.

It's important to wear the right attire. Well-fitted, breathable clothing helps minimise friction caused by movement and sweat. Plan for the distance: For longer runs, keeping a small amount of Vaseline ® Protecting Jelly on hand, in belt bag or vest, can help maintain comfort along the way as you top up the affected areas.

For longer runs, keeping a small amount of Vaseline Protecting Jelly on hand, in belt bag or vest, can help maintain comfort along the way as you top up the affected areas. Test it, then trust it: The best event-day routines are the ones already tried and tested during training. Don't leave anything to chance.

"Anyone who has taken part in an endurance event like the TCS London Marathon will be aware of the threat of chafing to sensitive areas of skin. And while injuries such as a runner's nipple might sound funny, they can also be very painful, which is why we are delighted to welcome Vaseline® as the Official Nipple Protector of the TCS London Marathon," says Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events.

The 2026 TCS London Marathon takes place on Sunday, 26 April.

About the research:

Edelman DXI surveyed 1,000 long-distance runners in the UK via a 5-minute online survey, to explore their experiences while running, including chafing. The sample included 515 people who previously ran an official marathon.

About Vaseline®

Since introducing the world to its Original Healing Jelly over 150 years ago, Vaseline® has been committed to caring for all skin. As the #1 dermatologist-recommended brand for pure petroleum jelly, Vaseline® is trusted by both medical professionals and households around the world. Vaseline® believes skin health is a right, not a privilege, and is on a mission to make healthy skin accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Through its Vaseline Verified platform, the brand celebrates real-life, community-proven uses of Vaseline® Jelly, from everyday skincare essentials to practical hacks trusted across generations. From preventing chafing to protecting feet against blisters and shoe bites, these time-tested uses continue to show up where it matters most.

About the TCS London Marathon:

The 2026 TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

The London Marathon was first held on 29 March 1981 and the millionth finisher in the history of the event crossed the line in 2016.

Since the first London Marathon in 1981, the event has raised £1.4 billion for charity.

The 2026 TCS London Marathon Official Charity of the Year is Marie Curie .

. London Marathon Events passes its surplus each year through corporate Gift Aid to its parent charity, the London Marathon Foundation (the operating name of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, a registered charity (283813) and a company limited by guarantee registered in England & Wales (01550741), registered office: 190 Great Dover Street, London, SE1 4YB).

Since 1981, the London Marathon Foundation has awarded more than £120 million to more than 1,800 projects that inspire activity in London and across the UK.

Find out more about the work of London Marathon Events and the London Marathon Foundation in the new Group Impact Report

For more information, visit tcslondonmarathon.com .

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