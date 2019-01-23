Vascular Graft Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.3 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research
23 Jan, 2019, 14:50 GMT
NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a new report Global Vascular Graft Market, published by KBV research, The Global Vascular Graft Market size is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of vascular graft market include rise in the prevalence of aneurysm, rapid rise in the geriatric population, shifting trend towards minimal invasive surgeries and technological advancements in the medical devices. The common age group of elderly people who are more prone to vascular grafting is 65 years and above, therefore the rapidly ageing population base is the prime factor to drive the market growth.
The North America Market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. Growing geriatric population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and end-stage renal diseases are the causes for the market expansion in the region. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and better reimbursement policies for such procedures also positively influence the market growth in the region. The LAMEA market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2018 - 2024).
The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Graft segment contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Vascular Graft Market by Product in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. However, Coronary Artery By-pass graft segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.9% during 2018-2024.
The polyester segment held dominant share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Raw Material in 2017 and would continue its dominance till 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2018-2024). Easy availability of raw material, high tensile strength and durability are the major factors driving the segmental growth. The biological materials, on the other hand, would be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc, Vingmed Danmark A/S, Cook Medical, Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Endologix, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Getinge AB.
Global Vascular Graft Market Segmentation
By Product
- Endovascular aneurysm repair stent graft
- Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)
- Traditional (AAA)
- Complex (AAA)
- Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)
- Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)
- Hemodialysis access graft
- Peripheral vascular graft
- Coronary artery by-pass graft
By Raw Material
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Biosynthetic
- Polyester
- Polyurethane (PU)
By Application
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Coronary artery disease
- Cardiac aneurysm
- Hypertension
- Cardiac stroke
- Aneurysm
- Kidney failure
- Vascular occlusion
- Other application
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health
- Medtronic Plc
- Vingmed Danmark A/S
- Cook Medical
- Lemaitre Vascular, Inc
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Endologix, Inc.
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Getinge AB
