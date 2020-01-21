Varun Mehta Named CEO of Factor

"As someone who has competed against the Axiom Managed Solutions business in the past, I have long admired and respected what they built, especially their leadership in delivering sophisticated legal managed services," Mehta said. "The company's leadership always had an intellectual curiosity and a true passion for developing a better model – unlike much of the industry, which seemed to be focused on winning the next contract. As a result, Factor begins its journey with an excellent client list and a reputation for taking care of their people and clients, which has become the gold standard in the industry."

During his tenure at Clutch, Mehta served as CRO and co-led the business's transformation from a staff augmentation firm to an industry leading, tech-enabled legal services firm that grew more than 350% over a three-year period to over 500 employees and seven offices across the globe.

"As we embark on Legal Innovation 2.0, Factor is well-positioned to serve the massive gap between highly-skilled yet expensive law firms and the more commoditized work streams in the LPO and ALSP category," Mehta added. "With Factor's deep experience transforming legal services through a combination of expert lawyers, smart technology and well-informed processes, we will focus on serving as a business enabler to general counsel and the businesses they represent."

Mehta's deep experience in the legal services industry will also help Factor further its technology partnerships and new service offerings as the company taps growing client demand.

"Varun's passion, experience and expertise within legal services and his proven track record in growing and scaling businesses makes him the ideal person to lead Factor into its next phase of innovation and growth," said Bob Kagle, Co-Founder and General Partner at Benchmark Capital, former director at eBay and member of the board at Factor.

Since his departure from Morae Global, Mehta has been an active investor and advisor to companies of different size and scale across the legal, risk and compliance sectors, most recently advising Bodhala, a fast-growing legal tech provider supporting corporations in the analysis and optimization of legal spend. With Mehta's guidance in scaling the organization and leading its fundraising efforts, Bodhala was able to grow 600% in 24 months.

"As a long-time client of Varun's, over the years I've come to see him as a trusted advisor who brings the right mix of creativity and practicality. He is very well-suited to lead a company with an ambitious innovation agenda like Factor's," said Wayne Matus, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of SafeGuardPrivacy and former managing director at UBS and partner at Pillsbury.

About Factor

Factor, formerly Axiom Managed Solutions, is the leader in next-generation solutions for complex legal work at scale, ranging from deadline-driven regulatory projects to long-term managed services. Factor combines the expert lawyers, market know-how and experience of traditional law with the process efficiency, smart legal technology and data-driven project management of New Law to bridge a huge gap in the market. The company is comprised of more than 500 lawyers, legal specialists, technologists, and process consultants with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Belfast and Poland. For more information, go to www.Factor.law or LinkedIn .

