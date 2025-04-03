VARTA's New Portfolio Simplifies Battery Selection

New colour-coded portfolio simplifying selection of low-voltage vehicle batteries for wholesalers, workshops, and fleets.

Addressing the demand for Advanced Batteries ensuring optimised performance for modern vehicle requirements.

Addition of new AGM and EFB batteries for the latest automotive and heavy-duty applications.

HANOVER, Germany, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VARTA Automotive has introduced its new product portfolio to the market designed to streamline choices for wholesalers, motor factors, workshops, and fleet operators. The new approach ensures easy identification and selection of suitable batteries for modern vehicles. VARTA is Clarios' leading brand in Europe reinforcing Clarios' position as the world's largest, most technologically advanced and responsible low-voltage battery manufacturer, with over a 130-year legacy of innovation and growth.

A Clearly Structured Portfolio for Every Application

The new VARTA product portfolio is designed to cater to both present demands and the trends of tomorrow.

Recognising the need for various battery requirements resulting from the growing complexity of vehicles, VARTA has introduced a clear, technology-driven portfolio structure featuring a new striking colour-coded labelling approach.

SLI (Starting. Lighting. Ignition) batteries with a blue label are conventional, flooded batteries that ensure reliable starting power for conventional vehicles, while EFB (Enhanced Flooded Battery) variant with a silver label enhances performance in Start-Stop vehicles and commercial vehicles with basic hoteling functions.

batteries with a blue label are conventional, flooded batteries that ensure reliable starting power for conventional vehicles, while variant with a silver label enhances performance in Start-Stop vehicles and commercial vehicles with basic hoteling functions. AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) batteries that now have a gold label are designed for high-demand applications, including advanced Start-Stop systems, highly equipped commercial vehicles, and electrical consumers in EVs.

batteries that now have a gold label are designed for high-demand applications, including advanced Start-Stop systems, highly equipped commercial vehicles, and electrical consumers in EVs. A brand-new addition is the Li-Ion battery (orange label), arriving later this year, that is tailored for deep-cycle off-grid Leisure applications such as motorhomes and marine use, offering superior energy storage and smart connectivity via a Bluetooth App for end consumers. This clear labelling system simplifies the selection process, reducing complexity both in-store and online.

Theres Gosztonyi, Vice President Aftermarket EMEA at Clarios, emphasised the significance of these improvements: "With this new portfolio, we are simplifying the battery selection – and setting a new benchmark in the aftermarket. Now, our customers can navigate the product range more easily, making the best decision to enhance vehicle performance and to increase reliability."

Cutting-Edge Battery Technology for Modern Vehicles

VARTA introduces new Advanced Battery types to meet evolving vehicle demands. The new EFB H9 and AGM H3 batteries offer higher energy efficiency, extended cycle life, and optimised performance for modern vehicles.

For heavy-duty applications, the VARTA ProMotive range has been enhanced with the EFB A-Type, specifically designed to support modern low-voltage systems in today's trucks and commercial vehicles. Following the same design approach, the new AGM B-Type will further optimise performance and reliability, with its go-to-market planned for autumn 2025.

With the rise of digital and off-road lifestyles, VARTA is launching a premium Li-Ion Leisure range in late 2025 for motorhomes, caravans, and marine applications. It provides twice the usable energy of lead-acid batteries, over 3,000 cycles, a 45% lighter design, and smart connectivity via Bluetooth and CAN bus. The VARTA Li-Ion Battery Check-App will offer real-time insights into battery health, charge status, and usage.

Bernadette Gatzemeier, Senior Product Manager at Clarios, added: "The new portfolio is a direct response to the changing demands of the industry. With a clear, structured lineup and cutting-edge technology, we ensure that our batteries not only meet today's requirements but are also ready for the future."

Supporting Wholesalers, Workshops, and Fleets

Beyond the new product portfolio, VARTA continues to support its partners with dedicated services for the automotive sector. Motor factors and workshops benefit from a streamlined in-store experience and clear customer guidance. They can rely on the VARTA Battery Finder for precise battery selection and professional training to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies. Fleet operators have access to the VARTA Fleet Program for expert support and tailored purchasing, while the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator helps optimise investments by analysing battery performance and cost efficiency.

With the new portfolio, VARTA reinforces its commitment to making battery selection effortless while delivering market-leading performance. From workshops to fleet managers, retailers, and adventure-seekers, the new portfolio ensures that finding the right battery has never been easier.

Visit www.varta-automotive.com for more details

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With c.18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

