VARTA Lithium-ion battery for leisure applications: Long-lasting power supply

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Active leisure activities are booming in Europe. Whether it's a motorhome, which allows you to move around flexibly, or your own boat, which you use to get out and about. Lithium-ion batteries, with their short charging cycles and long-lasting energy output, have established themselves on this market. VARTA, the leading brand of Clarios in EMEA, has now introduced a lithium-ion battery portfolio specifically for deep-cycle off-grid leisure applications such as motorhomes and use at sea. These low-voltage batteries complement Clarios' lithium-ion battery portfolio confirming Clarios as a true driver of energy innovation, also across all battery chemistries.

VARTA lithium-ion batteries for leisure and adventure: Reliable power for motorhomes and boats - even at sunset by the water.

The six types - from 50 Ah to 200 Ah, in four different sizes - of the new VARTA lithium-ion batteries offer more usable energy and a longer cycle life with reduced weight and size to power electrical devices in the motorhome or on board. The class A lithium-ion cells used ensure maximum reliability and performance. Compared to an AGM lead-acid battery of the same size and design, the new batteries offer a weight saving of around 55 percent.

The batteries can be fully recharged from empty to full in just two to three hours delivering up to twice the usable capacity of conventional models. This is achieved by an 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD), meaning that up to 80% of the battery's nominal capacity can be effectively used during operation.

The new VARTA lithium-ion batteries offer several intelligent options for monitoring the available battery power. For example, there is a Bluetooth connection to a cell phone app for monitoring the battery status and performance. The app provides information on the charge status of the battery, its overall status, cycles and usage, the internal temperature, the current and alarms for all functions of the battery management system. In addition, a connection to modern CI-BUS on board management systems is implemented for the 100 and 150 Ah types to integrate battery management into the complete energy management of caravanning vehicles.

The entire portfolio of VARTA lithium-ion batteries for leisure applications is designed for harsh conditions including a heating function for the 100 and 150Ah types enabling winter camping or marine applications. All six variants can be reliably operated in humid environments. All batteries except the 50 Ah type comply with protection class IP67 and are therefore resistant to dust, dirt and even water jets. Even temporary immersion in water up to one meter deep (for up to 30 minutes) does not impair their functionality. Special low-temperature versions equipped with cell heating technology enable charging in cold conditions and extend the temperature range of the application.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility and owner of the VARTA brand in the automotive sector. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765621/Clarios_VARTA_lithium_ion_battery.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573556/5493871/Clarios_Logo.jpg