Varicose Vein Treatment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 448.75 Million by 2028, Globally, at 6.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising geriatric population globally, the growing acceptance of minimally invasive treatment methods, huge investments by market players are the factors driving the market for varicose vein treatment globally.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Varicose Vein Treatment Market" By Product (Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Products, Surgical Products), By Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Varicose Vein Treatment Market size was valued at USD 266.91 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 448.75 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Varicose Vein Treatment Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Overview

The varicose vein is a medical condition that occurs when the veins get enlarged and twisted in the body. Many adults and aged people who actively work out, develop this condition. Varicose veins are common in the leg area. Along with heavy workout routines, conditions such as pregnancy, obesity, genetic disorders, sleep disorders, etc., can also cause varicose veins. Varicose veins do not cause any problems but can lead to some serious conditions such as phlebitis, venous haemorrhage, venous stasis ulcers, thrombosis, or fungal and bacterial infections. Hence, it is necessary to treat the condition as soon as possible.

The major trend in the varicose vein treatment market is the growing acceptance of minimally invasive treatment options. Patients have higher acceptance for minimally exclusive treatments as these are less painful and comfortable than other procedures. Further, technological developments favouring the use of minimally invasive techniques are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key Developments

In October 2020 , along with obtaining the CE mark for 2nd generation Sonovein, Theraclion has also obtained a supplier partnership with Supersonic Imaging.

, along with obtaining the CE mark for 2nd generation Sonovein, Theraclion has also obtained a supplier partnership with Supersonic Imaging. In October 2020 , Theraclion obtained CE Mark for the second generation of SONOVEIN®, it's HIFU treatment solution for varicose veins.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Angiodynamics, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic, PLC (U.S.), Biolitec Ag (Austria), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market On the basis of Product, Treatment Mode, and Geography.

Varicose Vein Treatment Market, By Product

Ablation Devices



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices





Laser Ablation Devices



Venous Closure Products



Surgical Products

Varicose Vein Treatment Market, By Treatment Mode

Endovenous Ablation



Injection Sclerotherapy



Surgical Ligation/Stripping

Varicose Vein Treatment Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

