Varaha Launches Varaha Industrial Partners Program (VIPP) to Scale Industrial Biochar Carbon Removal in Côte d'Ivoire

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varaha is launching the Varaha Industrial Partners Program (VIPP), a global initiative that enables biomass processing facilities with access to sustainable biomass feedstocks to generate high-integrity carbon removal credits using Varaha's digital MRV and commercialization platforms. As the first VIPP launch partnership, Varaha will work with Revata Carbon and Valency International to develop an industrial biochar carbon removal project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Under construction biochar facility in Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire is a major hub in the global cashew economy. As the cashew industry continues to grow, processing byproducts like cashew shells has become an environmental challenge. These residues have few viable or high-value end uses and instead are a persistent waste management and disposal challenge, with much of the material ultimately being burned. The VIPP Côte d'Ivoire project will convert cashew shells into high-quality biochar through controlled gasification. The resulting biochar will be directed to eligible end uses as a soil amendment, supporting long-term carbon storage and improving soil fertility for farmers.

Through VIPP, Varaha will lead measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) and manage carbon credit commercialization, including structuring and executing sales to corporate and institutional buyers, with credits issued in partnership with Puro.earth under its biochar methodology. Revata Carbon will lead in-country origination and development, building the feedstock ecosystem, coordinating local stakeholders, and operating the conversion of cashew shells and other residues into high-quality biochar via controlled gasification. Valency International, a British International Investment (BII)-backed global agribusiness and major cashew processor, will supply feedstock and provide supply chain expertise to scale the project as part of its effort to decarbonise agricultural value chains and drive sustainable development and employment through targeted investment in West Africa.

Madhur Jain, CEO of Varaha, said: "We're excited to welcome Valency International and Revata Carbon as VIPP launch partners. Valency and Revata's on-the-ground development leadership, combined with industrial delivery and Varaha's rigorous MRV and commercialization, creates a strong foundation to scale durable carbon removal in West Africa and beyond."

Vaibav Jain, Founder and CEO at Revata Carbon, said: "Revata Carbon is glad to be joining forces with Valency International and Varaha (VIPP) to help deliver high quality carbon credits with our biochar assets and agri-waste management expertise. It is an important opportunity for us to showcase Africa's capabilities in being a responsible geography for biochar projects. This partnership signifies a big step in achieving our goal of helping integrate agricultural waste as an asset while supporting local communities and industries."

Sumit Jain, Group CEO at Valency International, said: "Our partnership with Revata Carbon reflects Valency's intent to actively decarbonise our value chains, starting with cashew, where we have large processing operations and generate significant by-products. Working with Revata allows us to convert these residues into a scalable, climate-positive solution embedded directly within our operations. We are also pleased to work with Varaha as our carbon credit marketing partner, bringing robust MRV and market access to the project. Together, this collaboration demonstrates how industrial agribusiness platforms can move from ambition to execution in delivering durable carbon removal."

Industrial operators interested in joining VIPP are invited to contact Varaha at: vipp@varahaag.com.

About Varaha

Varaha is Asia's largest developer of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects, with a mission of scaling smallholder farmer-led climate solutions to remove carbon from the atmosphere and strengthen rural livelihoods. Specializing in regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, biochar, and enhanced rock weathering projects across South Asia, Varaha has pioneered a technology- and science-driven approach to carbon project development since its founding in 2022. Varaha is headquartered in Gurgaon, India, and operates over 20 carbon projects across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Ivory Coast.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916246/Varaha.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861912/5718301/Varaha_ClimateAg_Logo.jpg